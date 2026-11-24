Acupuntura Kendall Presents Acupuncture Treatment Programs For Back Pain And Sciatica In Kendall And Miami
|Back Pain
|Sciatica
|Recommended sessions
|6 to 12
|8 to 14
|Session length
|45 to 60 minutes
|50 to 60 minutes
|Frequency
|1 to 2 times per week
|2 times per week
|Results
|Many patients notice changes around the 3rd session
|Progressive improvement
The number of sessions varies according to each patient's condition and response.
Personalized Care and Chronic Pain
Every patient begins with a complete evaluation. As an acupunturista en Kendall FL with more than 15 years of experience, Dra. Gomez designs an individual plan that may combine classical acupuncture, moxibustion, and cupping therapy. Acupuntura Kendall uses sterile, single-use needles and follows Florida State asepsis protocols.
In addition to back pain and sciatica, Acupuntura Kendall offers acupuntura para dolor crónico en Miami, including neck, shoulder, and knee pain, arthritis, and osteoarthritis.
“Health is not just the absence of illness - it is a state of balance.”
- Dra. Carmen Gomez, Acupuntura Kendall
Frequently Asked Questions
Does acupuncture hurt?
The needles are much finer than those used for injections. Most patients feel a mild tingling or warmth at the treated point, and many relax so much that they fall asleep during the session.
How many sessions will I need?
It depends on the condition and on each person's response. As a reference, Acupuntura Kendall recommends 6 to 12 sessions for back pain and 8 to 14 for sciatica. The plan is defined during the initial evaluation.
Is it safe?
Yes, when performed by a licensed professional. Acupuntura Kendall uses sterile, single-use needles and follows Florida State asepsis requirements.
Is care available in Spanish?
Yes. Acupuntura Kendall offers consultations in both English and Spanish.
About Acupuntura Kendall
Acupuntura Kendall is a traditional Chinese medicine clinic offering acupuntura en Kendall, founded and directed by Dra. Carmen Gomez, a Florida state-licensed acupuncturist. The clinic serves patients of all ages with musculoskeletal pain, stress, digestive issues, women's health concerns, and sports recovery. For those searching for acupuntura en Miami FL, Acupuntura Kendall is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and welcomes new patients.
This press release is for informational purposes. Individual results from acupuncture may vary. Patients should consult their healthcare provider before beginning any new treatment.
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