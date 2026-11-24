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"Dra. Carmen Gomez, a Florida state-licensed acupuncturist with more than 15 years of clinical experience, offers individualized treatment plans for back pain, sciatica, and chronic pain, with care available in English and Spanish."Acupuntura Kendall, a clínica de acupuntura en Kendall led by Dra. Carmen Gomez, announces programs of acupuntura para dolor de espalda en Miami and acupuntura para ciática en Miami. With more than 15 years of clinical experience, Dra. Gomez offers individualized treatment plans for low back pain, disc herniation, sciatica, and chronic pain, with care available in English and Spanish. Kendall, Florida - Nov. 24, 2026 - Acupuntura Kendall, a clínica de acupuntura en Kendall led by Dra. Carmen Gomez, announces its programs of acupuntura para dolor de espalda en Miami and sciatica treatment for patients in Kendall and throughout Miami-Dade County who are looking for relief from low back pain, neck pain, and pain that radiates down the legs. GMB Location: Acupuncture Services in Kendall, FL For many people, back pain and sciatica interfere with work, sleep, and daily activities. Acupuntura Kendall offers an option rooted in traditional Chinese medicine that complements the medical care each patient already receives. Acupuncture for Back, Neck, and Joint Pain According to Acupuntura Kendall, stimulating specific acupuncture points supports the body's natural pain-control mechanisms, helps reduce inflammation, and contributes to restoring muscle and joint function. Treatment is desogned to act on the nervous systemand may promote the release of endorphins and other neurotransmitters. Conditions treated at the clinic include:

Acute and chronic low back pain (lumbago)

Cervical and lumbar disc herniation

Shoulder tendinitis and rotator cuff problems

Knee pain and chondromalacia

Cervical muscle contractures Carpal tunnel syndrome Acupuncture for Sciatica and Nerve Pain Sciatica occurs when the sciatic nerve is compressed or irritated, causing pain that travels from the lower back down the leg. The acupuntura para ciática en Miami program at Acupuntura Kendall aims to decompress the tissues surrounding the nerve, reduce local inflammation, and modulate pain signals. Treatment also addresses:

Acute and chronic sciatica

Peripheral neuropathy and diabetic neuropathy

Cervical radicular pain

Piriformis syndrome Tingling and numbness in the arms and legs Treatment Protocol

Back Pain Sciatica Recommended sessions 6 to 12 8 to 14 Session length 45 to 60 minutes 50 to 60 minutes Frequency 1 to 2 times per week 2 times per week Results Many patients notice changes around the 3rd session Progressive improvement

The number of sessions varies according to each patient's condition and response.

Personalized Care and Chronic Pain

Every patient begins with a complete evaluation. As an acupunturista en Kendall FL with more than 15 years of experience, Dra. Gomez designs an individual plan that may combine classical acupuncture, moxibustion, and cupping therapy. Acupuntura Kendall uses sterile, single-use needles and follows Florida State asepsis protocols.

In addition to back pain and sciatica, Acupuntura Kendall offers acupuntura para dolor crónico en Miami, including neck, shoulder, and knee pain, arthritis, and osteoarthritis.

“Health is not just the absence of illness - it is a state of balance.”

- Dra. Carmen Gomez, Acupuntura Kendall

Frequently Asked Questions

Does acupuncture hurt?

The needles are much finer than those used for injections. Most patients feel a mild tingling or warmth at the treated point, and many relax so much that they fall asleep during the session.

How many sessions will I need?

It depends on the condition and on each person's response. As a reference, Acupuntura Kendall recommends 6 to 12 sessions for back pain and 8 to 14 for sciatica. The plan is defined during the initial evaluation.

Is it safe?

Yes, when performed by a licensed professional. Acupuntura Kendall uses sterile, single-use needles and follows Florida State asepsis requirements.

Is care available in Spanish?

Yes. Acupuntura Kendall offers consultations in both English and Spanish.

About Acupuntura Kendall

Acupuntura Kendall is a traditional Chinese medicine clinic offering acupuntura en Kendall, founded and directed by Dra. Carmen Gomez, a Florida state-licensed acupuncturist. The clinic serves patients of all ages with musculoskeletal pain, stress, digestive issues, women's health concerns, and sports recovery. For those searching for acupuntura en Miami FL, Acupuntura Kendall is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and welcomes new patients.

This press release is for informational purposes. Individual results from acupuncture may vary. Patients should consult their healthcare provider before beginning any new treatment.