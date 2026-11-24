MENAFN - GetNews)""Nearly forty years in one community is not a run of good jobs, it is a run of people deciding we were worth recommending. That is the only measure I have ever really cared about, and it is the one you cannot buy.""County Roofing, founded in 1987, marks nearly four decades serving Bethpage, where the company credits repeat work from the same families and their neighbors as the measure that matters most.

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Nov. 24, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is marking nearly four decades of work in Bethpage.

The company has served the community through most of its history, working on the homes along its residential streets as well as the commercial and flex buildings on the north side of the hamlet.

County Roofing says the thing it is proudest of in Bethpage has little to do with any individual project. It is that families here call the company back years later, and that their neighbors call because of what they saw happen next door.

"Nearly forty years in one community is not a run of good jobs, it is a run of people deciding we were worth recommending," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "That is the only measure I have ever really cared about, and it is the one you cannot buy."

Bethpage grew in a concentrated postwar stretch, much of it alongside the aerospace work that anchored the area for decades, and a good deal of that original housing is still standing and still occupied by long-tenured families. The company says that kind of continuity changes the job. A roof here is not a transaction on a house someone is about to sell. It is work a family will live under for twenty or thirty years and talk about to the people on either side of them.

The company's approach has stayed consistent across that time. Every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, which Schmied describes as the only honest basis for standing behind the work. Estimates are written rather than quoted verbally, and inspections cover the attic as well as the roof surface, since much of what determines how long a roof lasts is not visible from outside.

County Roofing says it tells homeowners when a roof has years left as readily as when it does not, and that the practice has cost the company work in the short term and earned it back in referrals.

Roof work in Bethpage permits through the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department, as the hamlet is unincorporated rather than an incorporated village.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with commercial flat roofing in EPDM, TPO, and modified bitumen, plus gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Bethpage services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows.

More information is available at