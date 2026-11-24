SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - Nov. 24, 2026 - Traducciones Certificadas Online, the service led by translator Andrea Ghiringhello, provides traducciones certificadas El Salvador (certified translations) for Salvadorans and families preparing USCIS filings, visa applications and academic processes abroad. The entire service is online: clients send a clear photo of their document via WhatsApp and receive the certified translation in PDF format, ready to submit.

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What USCIS Requires in a Translation

For immigration procedures in the United States, USCIS requires every document in a foreign language to be accompanied by a complete English translation and a certification in which the translator states that they are competent in both languages and that the translation is accurate. A traducción certificada para USCIS (certified translation for USCIS) must also follow the order of the original document, include seals, signatures and handwritten notes, and be submitted with a legible copy of the original.

The most common causes of delay can be avoided: machine translations or translations without certification, omitted parts of the document (such as the back or the stamps), and translations made from blurry or cropped photos.

The Most Frequently Translated Documents

Anyone preparing a traducción para Estados Unidos (translation for the United States) or for a visa usually needs several documents at once. Traducción de partidas de nacimiento (birth certificate translation) is one of the most requested services, along with:

■ Marriage and divorce certificates

■ Criminal records and police clearance certificates (solvencias de la PNC)

■ University diplomas and academic transcripts

■ Employment letters, bank statements and tax returns

■ Property deeds and business documents

The exact list depends on the country and the type of procedure, so it is always best to review the official requirements before starting.