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"Traducciones Certificadas Online delivers English-Spanish translations in PDF format, with a signed statement of accuracy and urgent delivery from 4 hours, without clients having to leave home."Traducciones Certificadas Online provides traducciones certificadas El Salvador for USCIS filings, visa applications and U.S. procedures, 100% online. Clients send a photo of their document via WhatsApp and receive the certified translation in PDF format with a signed statement of accuracy, with urgent delivery from 4 hours. The service is led by Andrea Ghiringhello, Associate Member of the ATA, with more than 20 years of experience.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - Nov. 24, 2026 - Traducciones Certificadas Online, the service led by translator Andrea Ghiringhello, provides traducciones certificadas El Salvador (certified translations) for Salvadorans and families preparing USCIS filings, visa applications and academic processes abroad. The entire service is online: clients send a clear photo of their document via WhatsApp and receive the certified translation in PDF format, ready to submit.
Find us on Google: Translation Services in El Salvador
What USCIS Requires in a Translation
For immigration procedures in the United States, USCIS requires every document in a foreign language to be accompanied by a complete English translation and a certification in which the translator states that they are competent in both languages and that the translation is accurate. A traducción certificada para USCIS (certified translation for USCIS) must also follow the order of the original document, include seals, signatures and handwritten notes, and be submitted with a legible copy of the original.
The most common causes of delay can be avoided: machine translations or translations without certification, omitted parts of the document (such as the back or the stamps), and translations made from blurry or cropped photos.
The Most Frequently Translated Documents
Anyone preparing a traducción para Estados Unidos (translation for the United States) or for a visa usually needs several documents at once. Traducción de partidas de nacimiento (birth certificate translation) is one of the most requested services, along with:
■ Marriage and divorce certificates
■ Criminal records and police clearance certificates (solvencias de la PNC)
■ University diplomas and academic transcripts
■ Employment letters, bank statements and tax returns
■ Property deeds and business documents
The exact list depends on the country and the type of procedure, so it is always best to review the official requirements before starting.
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Tip before sending your documents
Send every page, including the back if it has stamps or notes; take complete photos without shadows; check that names match your passport; and do not wait until the last day to request your translation.
How the Online Service Works
The client sends a clear photo of the document via WhatsApp, email or the online form.
The client receives a quote with the price and delivery time.
The client receives the certified translation in PDF format, with signature, professional seal and a signed statement of accuracy.
Urgent delivery from 4 hours is available for short documents. The traducciones certificadas online blog offers free guides on requirements, visa documents and mistakes to avoid.
Why Choose Traducciones Certificadas Online
■ More than 20 years of experience in English-Spanish translation.
■ Associate Member of the American Translators Association (ATA).
■ Included on the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador list of translators.
■ Experience with USCIS, visa and academic procedures.
■ 100% online service for all of El Salvador and for Salvadorans abroad.
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Request a quote
WhatsApp: +503 7629-1956
Email:...
Website: traducciones-certificadas
About Traducciones Certificadas Online
Traducciones Certificadas Online is the English-Spanish certified translation service of Andrea Ghiringhello, a translator based in El Salvador. It serves, 100% digitally, clients throughout the country and Salvadorans abroad who need to translate personal, academic and legal documents for procedures in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and other destinations.
Media contact: Andrea Ghiringhello | +503 7629-1956 |...
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