MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Nasdaq 100 rises from the ashes as USD/JPY looks bid and Brent crude slips

Technical analysis of the Nasdaq 100 as it surges from last week's low while USD/JPY resumes its ascent as Brent crude oil slips.

Source: Adobe images Technical analysis Trading Day trading Leverage trading Commodities Indices

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-24T09:16:17+0000 Macro update

Nvidia leadership change sparks broad AI rebound: Asian equities surged after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO, triggering a relief rally across AI-related shares following Nvidia's 31.5% jump on Wall Street, its biggest one-day gain since 2003. MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rose 4%, Taiwan's Taiex gained 9% and South Korea's KOSPI climbed more than 7%, although European futures pointed to a muted open.

Japanese chipmakers power Nikkei higher: Japan's Nikkei closed 3.91% higher at 58,644.63 as investors returned from a holiday. Nvidia suppliers led the advance, with Ibiden and Murata hitting their daily limit highs and Advantest surging 12.45%.

China misses out as AI chip restrictions loom: Chinese equities lagged the wider regional rally, with the CSI 300 gaining just 0.4% while the Hang Seng fell 0.5%. Lawmakers from both US parties are pushing for tighter restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips, weighing on sentiment towards Chinese technology stocks.

AI recovery strengthens December Fed hike expectations: The rebound in technology shares eased concerns over growth and loosened financial conditions, with markets now fully pricing a December Fed rate increase ahead of Wednesday's PCE inflation data. The US 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.68%, while the 10-year yield was unchanged at 4.93%.

Greenback remains elevated against the euro: The dollar traded close to a more than 20-month high against the euro as expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening continued to support the US currency.

Crude remains under pressure despite geopolitical risks: Brent slipped towards $89 a barrel, close to a three-month low, as signs of rising supply and the prospect of a market surplus weighed on prices. The outlook remains fragile, however, with the Strait of Hormuz still closed and US-Iran talks stalled.

Nasdaq 100 recovery eyes July low

The Nasdaq 100's dramatic short-term bullish reversal from last week's 24,911 six-month low has taken it close to its July trough at 27,176 which may act as resistance. If overcome, the 19 November high at 27,749 may be reached as well.

Minor support lies around the 5 November low at 26,606 and much further down around the October 2025 peak at 26,182.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 20 November low at 24,911

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 11 November 28,593 high

Nasdaq 100 daily candelstick chart Source: TradingView USD/JPY resumes its ascent

USD/JPY is in recovery mode from last week's ¥158.42 low. While it holds, the mid-November 10-week high at ¥160.19 is expected to be revisited. If bettered, the early September peak at ¥160.39 would be next in line.

Were a slip through the recent low at ¥158.42 to ensue, though, the September-to-November uptrend line at ¥158.27 may get hit.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 20 November low at ¥158.42

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish bias while above the 23 October low at ¥156.08

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Brent crude trades in near three-month low

The price of Brent crude remains under pressure below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $94.61 with the $88.86-to-$88.79 support zone representing a possible target zone and minor support. If slipped through, the late August low at $87.00 may be reached as well.

Resistance may be spotted along the lower triangle line and mid-April-to-10 November lows at $91.26-to-$91.66. Above it the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $94.61 may also act as resistance.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 13 November high at $99.45

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 13 November peak at $99.45

Brent crude daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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