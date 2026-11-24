MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan-EU Investment Conference marked a significant step toward expanding economic cooperation and translating investment opportunities into tangible projects, Jordan Investors Association President Mujahid Al-Rajabi said Tuesday.

In a statement, Al-Rajabi said the conference reflected the strength of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union and their commitment to advancing economic and investment relations.

He praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's address at the opening of the conference, particularly the emphasis on moving from identifying investment opportunities to implementing projects that create jobs and drive economic growth.

Al-Rajabi also welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's description of Jordan as a "smart investment," saying it reflected European confidence in the Kingdom's investment potential, strategic location, political and security stability, and skilled workforce.

He said Jordan's geographical location and extensive network of trade agreements enhance its appeal to European investors, particularly in industry, energy, water, transport, technology and the green economy.

The European Union, he added, remains a key strategic partner for Jordan, offering opportunities to expand trade and investment, facilitate technology and knowledge transfer, and diversify economic cooperation.

Al-Rajabi stressed the importance of building on the Jordan-EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership to support economic modernization, strengthen the competitiveness of productive sectors and expand opportunities for the private sector.

He called for establishing clear mechanisms to follow up on the conference's outcomes, coordinate efforts among Jordanian authorities, the European Union and the private sector, identify priority projects and address obstacles facing investors.

He emphasized that effective follow-up is essential to translating agreements and understandings into operational projects and actual investments.

Al-Rajabi said the Jordanian private sector welcomes closer economic ties with the European Union and looks forward to expanding partnerships with European companies to facilitate technology transfer, enhance production capabilities and improve access to international markets.

//Petra// RZ