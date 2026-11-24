MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) has launched a new corporate identity under the name Arab Authority for Investment and Food Security (MAYR), reflecting a broader investment mandate aimed at strengthening food security across the Arab region.

The authority said in a statement on Tuesday that the rebranding coincides with the 50th anniversary of its establishment and marks a shift toward an integrated investment approach encompassing the entire food value chain, from agricultural production and processing to storage, transportation, distribution and trade.

The expanded mandate seeks to strengthen integration between production, services and financing, improve the efficiency and resilience of regional food systems, and enhance the capacity of Arab countries to ensure stable food supplies.

Chairman of the authority's Board of Directors Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi said the new identity reflects the evolution of the institution's investment strategy in response to regional and global developments in the food sector.

He noted that the authority has spent five decades supporting agricultural investment and economic development in Arab countries, recognizing that achieving food security requires investment beyond primary agricultural production.

Al Zaabi said the rebranding marks a new phase in the authority's development, building on its accumulated expertise while pursuing wider investment opportunities and strengthening regional partnerships.

The authority plans to diversify its investment portfolio across food-related industries and expand cooperation with financial and development institutions and private sector partners to mobilize capital for economically viable projects that deliver development benefits.

It will also continue promoting investment in priority agricultural and food sectors, with an emphasis on private sector participation, generating added value for Arab economies, creating employment opportunities and advancing sustainable development goals.

//Petra// RZ