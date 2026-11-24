MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan Oil Terminals Company (JOTC) and Egypt's Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) signed an agreement Tuesday to develop preliminary engineering designs for natural gas distribution networks in the Muwaqqar and Rawda industrial cities.

The agreement covers consultancy services and the preparation of tender documents for selecting contractors to construct the two networks, as part of efforts to expand natural gas supplies to industrial facilities and reduce production costs.

JOTC Director General Ashraf Al-Rawashdeh and ENPPI Director General Tamer Metwally signed the deal under the patronage of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh.

Kharabsheh said the projects form part of a comprehensive energy sector transformation aimed at increasing the share of domestic energy resources in the national energy mix and creating a market for locally produced natural gas.

He noted that replacing diesel and heavy fuel oil with natural gas in industrial facilities would help lower operating costs, strengthen industrial competitiveness, generate employment opportunities and support economic growth.

Al-Rawashdeh said the development of natural gas infrastructure in industrial cities aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision, highlighting the close coordination among energy sector institutions.

Metwally said ENPPI has been operating in Jordan for several years and continues to implement projects in accordance with established timelines and technical specifications, supporting the modernization of the Kingdom's energy sector.

The agreement complements the ministry's ongoing efforts to develop natural gas infrastructure by constructing pipelines connecting the Arab Gas Pipeline to the entrances of industrial cities.

JOTC will be responsible for constructing, managing, operating and maintaining the internal distribution networks to supply natural gas to industrial facilities.

The projects fall within the first phase of the responsibilities of the government-owned natural gas company, which the Cabinet assigned to JOTC. This phase provides for the development of infrastructure to supply industrial cities connected to the main gas pipeline, allowing internal distribution networks to be constructed concurrently with external connection pipelines.

//Petra// RZ