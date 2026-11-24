MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud met with Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Gianmarco Rizzo on Tuesday to discuss strengthening cooperation on strategic water projects aimed at securing additional and sustainable water supplies.

Abu Saud outlined the challenges facing the Kingdom's water sector amid growing pressure on its limited resources, emphasizing ongoing efforts to develop non-conventional water sources and expand sustainable water infrastructure.

He highlighted the ministry's priorities, including advancing integrated water resources management, reducing water losses and implementing comprehensive energy efficiency programmes to lower the sector's energy expenditure.

Rizzo praised the ministry's progress in advancing the National Water Carrier Project, commending the Kingdom's ability to address water challenges despite its scarce resources.

The ambassador expressed Belgium's interest in expanding cooperation to support the implementation of the Kingdom's strategic water projects.

//Petra// RZ