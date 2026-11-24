MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) and Aqaba University Hospital signed a cooperation agreement to develop clinical simulation and healthcare training capabilities, improve the quality of medical care and enhance patient safety.

The agreement, signed at the council's headquarters, provides for establishing a clinical simulation and healthcare training centre at the hospital, fulfilling accreditation requirements for a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training centre and developing continuing professional development programmes tailored to healthcare professionals' needs.

JNC Secretary General Dr. Hani Al-Nawafleh said the partnership would enable the hospital to develop a pool of qualified in-house trainers tasked with identifying training needs, designing specialised programmes and evaluating their impact on clinical performance and patient care.

He explained that simulation-based training allows healthcare teams to practise emergency response in a controlled environment, assess clinical procedures and identify potential risks to patient safety while improving communication and coordination in critical situations.

Hospital Executive Director Ramzi Abu Ghazaleh said developing healthcare professionals' competencies is a key priority in the hospital's development plans, noting that the partnership would strengthen its clinical training capabilities and improve staff preparedness for situations encountered in daily practice.

He welcomed the council's support in developing an on-site training environment that combines clinical simulation with continuing education, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and improve service quality.

JNC simulation expert Tahani Khalil said effective simulation-based training relies on identifying healthcare teams' needs and designing scenarios that reflect actual clinical situations.

She added that structured debriefing sessions following each simulation allow participants to review their decisions, examine their reasoning and identify opportunities to improve clinical practice and patient safety.

//Petra// RZ