MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) participated in the QS Higher Education Summit Middle East 2026, which brought together academic leaders, experts and higher education representatives to explore the role of universities in advancing economic development, innovation and workforce readiness.

Held under the theme "Future-Ready Universities, Future-Ready Economies," the summit addressed key issues shaping higher education, including institutional transformation, skills development, alignment of academic programmes with labour market needs, scientific research and international cooperation.

BAU President Dr. Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni said the university's participation reflects its commitment to keeping pace with global developments in higher education, enhancing the quality of applied and technical education, and developing academic programmes that respond to labour market demands and development priorities.

He underscored the importance of exchanging knowledge and expertise with leading international academic institutions to strengthen research and innovation, expand institutional partnerships and equip students with the competencies needed to compete in domestic, regional and international labour markets.

Al-Ajlouni noted that the university prioritises integrating academic education with practical training and aligning educational outcomes with the needs of productive sectors.

He added that this approach supports the university's mission to prepare qualified professionals capable of contributing to economic and social development while adapting to technological advances and emerging employment requirements.

Through panel discussions, workshops and strategic dialogues, the summit provided an international platform for exchanging expertise, exploring the future of higher education and strengthening academic partnerships that support knowledge-based economies and sustainable development.

//Petra// RZ