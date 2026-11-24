MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sky News reported, according to Ukrinform.

The award was announced on Monday, November 23, at the 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York.

Sky News said the award recognizes the work of journalists who accompanied Ukrainian troops on the eastern front, capturing“24 hours of life, death and terror.”

“Ukrainian soldiers stationed just 200 meters from enemy positions came under attack from explosive-laden drones. In our report, international correspondent John Sparks explains the implications of this type of warfare for every country. The film follows the specialized rapid-response assault unit Svoboda Forces,” the broadcaster said.

The film's producer, Azad Safarov, announced the win in a Facebook post, noting that it was the only nominee focused on Ukraine.

“While you were asleep, we won. This is the most prestigious award presented for television programs and news outside the United States,” he wrote.

Safarov also pointed out that 24 Hours in Ukraine's Kill Zone was the only film about Ukraine among the nominees.

“This film captures 24 hours on the front line, with everything unfolding in real time. We filmed it in October 2025 with the Svoboda Forces Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine's 4th Operational Brigade, Rubizh. It shows how Ukrainians, unlike Russians, never abandon their wounded comrades and go to extraordinary lengths to evacuate them, even in the most desperate situations. We witnessed a rescue operation that lasted six hours and involved Ukrainian soldiers and a captured Russian serviceman,” Safarov added.

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As reported, 24 Hours in Ukraine's Kill Zone previously won a Royal Television Society award in the Digital Journalism category.