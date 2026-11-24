MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported the agreement, citing Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

Under the deal, a Ukrainian company and a German company will establish a joint venture in Germany.

“Germany is one of the leading supporters of Ukraine's defense industry. We already have joint ventures and are systematically expanding this cooperation. Now we are launching another project, this time involving drones for tactical reconnaissance. These systems will give our troops better situational awareness on the battlefield, helping them plan and carry out combat missions. Importantly, projects like this strengthen the defense industries of both Ukraine and Germany,” Khmara said.

The joint Ukrainian-German venture is expected to manufacture several thousand Ukrainian-designed tactical reconnaissance and surveillance drones in 2027.

Germany will fund production, the establishment of the necessary manufacturing facilities, and ongoing support. The agreement also envisages the possibility of scaling up production and increasing deliveries to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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The Defense Ministry noted that Germany is one of Ukraine's largest partners in joint defense production. Ukraine is already implementing 11 such projects with various partner countries. With the signing of this agreement, the number will rise to 12, six of them involving Germany.

The ministry also recalled that Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting had previously signed agreements on the joint production of Ukrainian-designed attack drones for medium-range and long-range attack drones. The drones, which have already demonstrated their effectiveness, will be manufactured with British funding.

As Ukrinform reported, Khmara and Pistorius also signed a letter of intent in Berlin on cooperation in the development, deployment, and use of Ukraine's DELTA battlefield management system.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine