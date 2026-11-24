MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, according to Ukrinform.

According to The Financial Times, deliveries of the US-made missiles are being held up because Hegseth has not granted the required authorization. The report cited two Ukrainian officials and another source familiar with the situation.

Since Patriot missiles are manufactured in the United States, Washington must authorize their export or re-export, including from European stockpiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously emphasized the importance of securing US approval for the transfer of Patriot missiles that Ukraine's partners had already paid for.

According to Ukrainian officials, the shortage of Patriot missiles has allowed Russian ballistic missiles to reach their targets in Ukraine more frequently.

Among the outstanding deliveries are four batches of PAC-3 missiles, which are the most effective means of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Eight missiles were scheduled for delivery in September, another 10 in October, 10 in November, and 12 in December. According to the FT's sources, none of these batches has yet been cleared for shipment.

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In addition, according to one Ukrainian official, Ukraine has been allocated around 20 older-generation PAC-2 interceptor missiles, but their transfer is also awaiting approval.

In response to the newspaper's inquiry, the Pentagon said:“There has been no change in the Department of Defense's policy regarding support for Ukraine.” However, a department representative declined to comment further.

Ukrainian officials also said that a separate Pentagon approval process for allowing Kyiv to manufacture its own Patriot interceptor missiles is being delayed. In July, US President Donald Trump told Zelensky that he would allow Ukraine to manufacture US-designed weapons.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian government had receivedintelligence indicating that Russia was preparing new attacks against Ukraine.

Zelensky also said that anti-ballisticmissiles being developed under the Freyja project would become available before Ukraine receives licenses to manufacture Patriot interceptors.