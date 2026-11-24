MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, who made the remarks to journalists.

He stressed that Ukraine is defending itself against Russia's armed aggression under the inherent right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Ukraine is fully entitled to strike the aggressor's legitimate military targets, the diplomat said, specifying that these include Russian warships, cargo vessels transporting military equipment and supplies, and shadow fleet tankers that sustain Russia's war machine.

Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine is not“dragging” anyone into the war or“extending” it to other countries.

“Ukraine's actions are directed solely against the aggressor and are not aimed at any third party. Ukrainian strikes comply with international law and international humanitarian law. We adhere to the principle of proportionality and minimize any collateral risks. These actions are a response to years of systematic and brutal Russian terror against our people and our country,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

International law does not restrict the exercise of the right to self-defense based on where a response to aggression takes place: in the territory of the state under attack, in the aggressor's territory, or in international waters, Tykhyi said.

Regarding incidents in ports, Tykhyi said Russia should be held responsible, as it uses civilian infrastructure in third countries for military purposes, thereby putting those countries at risk.

“The threat to Libya comes from Russian warships and Russian weapons carriers that regularly call at its ports. Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Syria, and other nations demonstrates that its presence invariably threatens sovereignty and brings destabilization and chaos,” the diplomat said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that Russia systematically uses its military presence and logistics networks beyond its borders to support military operations and strengthen the capabilities underpinning its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Tykhyi concluded by stressing that Ukraine respects Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity and that its actions are aimed at countering Russian military aggression, not harming Libya or its people. He said Ukraine values its longstanding relations with Libya, built on mutual respect, and reaffirmed Kyiv's interest in further developing bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

Russian warship destroyed in blast atn port – media

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine's Defense Forces had carried out strikes off the Libyan coast against theRussian corvette Merkuriy, a Ka-27 military helicopter, and the dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which was carrying weapons.