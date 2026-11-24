MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin shared this assessment during a debate titled“Fighting the Empire with Thought, Word, and Deed: Jerzy Giedroyc's Legacy in the Face of European Security Challenges,” according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“On the one hand, I am optimistic, but on the other, I believe we have not yet reached the lowest point in our relations,” the diplomat said.

In his view, some members of Poland's political establishment are seeking to reinforce Polish identity through historical narratives, including their own interpretation of events in Ukraine and the thousand-year history of bilateral relations.

Klimkin also noted that Poland seeks to play a special role in its relationship with Ukraine, both now and after a possible ceasefire.

“This raises the question of what role Poland will play, and whether the entire political establishment-and not just politicians-in Poland is capable of and willing to recognize Ukraine's new agency. I do not get the sense that everyone is particularly happy about this,” he said.

The former minister also highlighted the economic dimension of bilateral relations. In his assessment, Polish businesses have significant opportunities in Ukraine but should not expect preferential treatment over companies from other countries in the reconstruction process.

Klimkin expects security cooperation to be equally challenging. Ukraine's defense industry, he noted, is geared toward rapid decision-making, creativity, and practical results, whereas a significant part of Poland's military and defense technology sector remains state-owned.

“I find it difficult to understand how any effective model can be built on state ownership. Looking ahead, I also find some aspects of Polish defense planning difficult to understand,” the diplomat said.

In this context, he remarked that“Poland will soon have quite a lot of tanks. That is probably a good thing, but we have already seen what role tanks play on the battlefield.”

According to Klimkin, the two countries also continue to struggle with mutual perceptions: they talk to each other but are not always willing to listen to one another's arguments.

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Despite these differences, Klimkin believes Ukraine and Poland will eventually be able to establish a fundamentally new dialogue.

“I think our relations will remain complicated in the future-something of a roller coaster, you know. But it seems to me that Ukrainians and Poles are wiser than their politicians; businesses are wiser, and ordinary people are wiser. Eventually, we will understand this and find common ground. That would be very important to me, because I genuinely believe that we need each other enormously in this world,” the former minister concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish diplomats believe it is important to remain in Kyiv this winter, which could be one of the most difficult winters since the start of the full-scale war, and to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine not only through words but also by maintaining a presence in the capital.