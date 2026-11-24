MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in an invitation letter from European Council President António Costa to EU leaders, Ukrinform reports.

“Alongside our work on the European Union's long-term budget, we will also need to discuss how to meet, together with partners, Ukraine's financing needs for 2027 – following the proposal put forward by the Commission – and beyond,” Costa said.

He stressed that supporting Ukraine is also“an investment in Europe's own security.”

Regarding the EU's next seven-year budget, Costa said the time had come to reach an agreement. He recalled that he had presented a comprehensive draft proposal ahead of the meeting and expressed hope that it would be considered“in a spirit of compromise.”

“We, collectively, have the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead: boosting our competitiveness, strengthening our security and defence and projecting Europe in the world, whilst preserving the policies that have proven their value,” the European Council president said.

He added that national contributions to the EU budget should be kept“at a reasonable level” and that a balanced mix of new EU own resources would help achieve this goal.

Costa said the leaders would also discuss the renewal of the European Central Bank's leadership to ensure that a decision is made in a timely manner.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, with an inclusive-format Euro Summit. Costa has invited European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis to attend.

Following an exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament, the leaders will turn to discussions on the EU budget and funding for Ukraine, with the aim of reaching an agreement in a timely manner.

A number of bilateral meetings are also planned on the sidelines of the summit, Costa said.

“I expect the work to conclude on Friday,” the European Council president said.

EU and UKcontinued joint support for Ukraine

As reported, on November 20, the European Commission allocated another €7.9 billion to Ukraine to support its financial needs and the functioning of its public administration. This was the largest single disbursement under the Ukraine Facility.

Photo: Freepik