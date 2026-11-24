MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Indonesia maintain very good economic relations and cooperation, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmi said.

The ambassador made the remarks at the Indonesian Business Forum 2026.

"There are great prospects and opportunities for expanding economic cooperation between our countries. However, I believe that this potential has not yet been fully tapped," Helmi noted.

He called on businesses from both countries to make joint efforts to expand economic cooperation.

Helmy also expressed hope that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would become more familiar with Indonesia's economic potential and key products through the forum and participate in Trade Expo Indonesia, an annual exhibition held every October in Indonesia.