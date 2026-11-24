MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Spanish sports newspaper Marca has published an extensive feature on Azerbaijani football club Sabah ahead of its encounter with Barcelona in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The article explores the club's founding, development, head coach and several standout players in its squad.

Founded on September 8, 2017, Sabah has quickly established itself as one of the leading clubs in Azerbaijani football. The team began its journey in the country's Second League and secured promotion to the Premier League just one year later. Last season, the Baku-based side won both the domestic league title and the Azerbaijan Cup, completing a historic domestic double.

One of the aspects highlighted by Marca is the coaching career of Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas. The 49-year-old Lithuanian manager, who took charge of the club in July 2025, studied in England and reportedly financed his coaching education with prize money he won in a television competition.

The publication also notes that Sabah is making its debut in the UEFA Champions League league phase after progressing through four qualifying rounds to secure its place in the competition. The Azerbaijani side has also previously competed in the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Europa League.

Marca has singled out several players in Sabah's squad, including forward Joy-Lance Mickels, defender Tymoteusz Puchacz, midfielders Ivan Lepinjica and Veljko Simic, as well as goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov.

The Spanish newspaper also points out that although Sabah normally plays its home matches at a stadium with a capacity of 9,000 spectators, its meeting with Barcelona will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, which can accommodate 69,000 fans.

The article further highlights an interesting connection between the two teams. Sabah's Polish defender Tymoteusz Puchacz and Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny have previously been teammates in the Poland national team. Their most recent appearance together for the national side dates back to March 2024.

The Sabah-Barcelona match is scheduled for November 25, with kick-off at 21:45 local time. Scottish FIFA referee Nicholas Walsh will officiate the encounter.