MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An event titled“Kelaghayi Festival” has been held at the Baku Youth Centre to celebrate one of Azerbaijan's most treasured cultural traditions.

The event opened with a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country's territorial integrity, followed by the national anthem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gullu Eldar Tomarli, head of the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly Public Union and director of the Kelaghayi House Museum, highlighted the significance of the celebration. She stressed the importance of preserving Azerbaijan's national and cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Nargiz Babayeva, director of the Baku Youth Centre, described the kelaghayi as one of the most delicate and valuable elements of Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

“Kelaghayi is not merely an element of traditional clothing; it is also a symbol of our rich history and cultural traditions. The main purpose of organising this event is to introduce our ancient heritage to younger generations and strengthen their connection with national values. Young people who know their roots and history are the foundation of our future,” she said.

Murvat Asgarov, chairman of the Khatai District Council of Elders and father of Major Rufat Asgarov, who was martyred during the Patriotic War, also addressed the gathering. He emphasised the importance of promoting national and moral values among young people.

The event continued with an artistic programme featuring poetry dedicated to the kelaghayi and traditional Azerbaijani ashug music performances.

The celebration served as an opportunity to introduce younger generations to the cultural significance of the kelaghayi and highlight the importance of safeguarding Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage.