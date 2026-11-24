MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US Vice President JD Vance has held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussing efforts to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the Israeli Channel 12 and the Axios news outlet, reported the development on social media platform X, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting between Vance and the Qatari prime minister took place at the White House.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. According to a statement from the US State Department's press service, the two sides launched the eighth round of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, focusing on bilateral economic and security issues.

In an interview with Fox News on November 22, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were continuing indirect consultations aimed at ending the conflict.

Trump also indicated that he would be inclined to resume military strikes against Iran after the New Year if the two sides failed to reach an agreement.