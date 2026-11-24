MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has ratified the amended and restated production sharing agreement (PSA) for the exploration and development of the Absheron offshore block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The draft law was discussed and adopted in a single reading during today's plenary session of parliament.

The agreement was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the contracting parties - TotalEnergies EP Absheron BV, SOCAR Absheron and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited (XRG).

The original production sharing agreement for the Absheron offshore block was signed on February 27, 2009. Production under the initial development scheme commenced on July 3, 2023, with the commissioning of the field's first well.

On September 25, 2026, the partners adopted the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Absheron Full-Scale Development Project, which envisages the development of four additional wells. The amended and restated agreement was signed the following day.

Production period extended by 10 years

The principal amendment involves extending the field's development and production period from 30 to 40 years, effective from March 1, 2017, thereby extending the contractual period until 2057.

The extension is associated with the inclusion of a fourth well in the full-scale development project, which is expected to provide additional natural gas production until 2057 and increase the overall gas recovery factor of the Absheron block.

The contracting parties agreed to extend the production period by 10 years to ensure the recovery of investments associated with the additional well and maximize its economic value.

Infrastructure expenditure included in recoverable costs

The amended agreement also introduces provisions concerning infrastructure expenditure under the Absheron Full-Scale Development Project.

Costs incurred by contractors for constructing and operating facilities connecting gas and condensate production to the relevant transportation infrastructure will be classified as petroleum operations costs and treated as recoverable expenditure under the agreement.

Additionally, six annexes previously incorporated into the production sharing agreement have been consolidated into a single document, with their existing terms preserved. Several editorial amendments have also been introduced.

Following parliamentary discussions, the draft law approving and implementing the amended agreement was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.