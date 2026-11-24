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On November 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the longstanding friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, highlighting the high-level relations established between the two countries.

The head of state said that the President of Montenegro would pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next year, emphasizing that all of these developments demonstrate positive dynamics in the advancement of ties across political, economic, investment, and many other domains, alongside the achievement of favorable results.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the Prime Minister's visit would be successful and significantly contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajić noted his pleasure in visiting Baku, underlining that the two countries have long been friends and partners in various formats. Expressing their interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, the Montenegrin Prime Minister noted that bilateral ties hold promising prospects.

Milojko Spajić conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on the progress made regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan was the initiator of the regional peace agenda and that the country would continue its efforts to strengthen lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister noted that Azerbaijan had made significant investments in Montenegro, adding that this had a positive impact on the country's economy.

During the meeting, the parties also pointed out the opportunities for the future expansion of investment projects implemented by Azerbaijan in Montenegro.

Touching upon mutual tourist flows, Milojko Spajić said that numerous Azerbaijani tourists in Montenegro and Montenegrin tourists in Azerbaijan feel very comfortable visiting each other's countries.

The Montenegrin Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the head of state for all of these achievements.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on infrastructure projects, energy supply, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

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