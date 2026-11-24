MENAFN - The Conversation) The release of Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the most anticipated video game in history, has prompted warnings about excessive gaming. Addiction specialists have urged players to recognise when gaming begins to interfere with their lives, while experts have raised concerns about its potential effects on younger players. These warnings reflect broader concerns about gaming addiction, rather than evidence that GTA VI itself is particularly addictive.

There are genuine health concerns behind these fears. The World Health Organization recognises gaming disorder as a condition wherein someone loses control over their gaming, prioritising it to the extent that there are serious consequences.

Taking a sneaky sick day for a marathon gaming session when a new game launches isn't the issue. Gaming disorder is far more serious. It involves significant disruption to someone's personal life, relationships, education or work.

Gaming disorder is a recognised health condition, and researchers have investigated how common it is. But the broader fear that people might become so absorbed in fictional worlds that they neglect everyday life predates video games. Similar concerns were once directed at other forms of entertainment, including novels.

Fiction fixation

As novels became increasingly popular during the eighteenth century, they attracted the same criticism that video games receive today. In Germany, commentators coined the term“Lesesucht”, meaning“reading addiction” or“reading mania”, to describe what they saw as an unhealthy obsession with books.

In England, critics worried that people would spend too much time reading novels and struggle to distinguish fiction from reality. Young women were considered particularly vulnerable, with fears that romantic stories might corrupt their morals or encourage unrealistic expectations about what they might expect from life.

Prominent writers joined the debate. In his autobiography Biographia Literaria, the poet and critic Samuel Taylor Coleridge criticised readers of popular fiction for losing themselves in daydreams rather than thinking critically about what they read. Jane Austen, meanwhile, defended novels as a serious form of literature in Northanger Abbey.

The fears continued as new forms of entertainment emerged. During the 19th century, cheap adventure and crime stories known as penny dreadfuls in Britain and dime novels in America were blamed for encouraging juvenile crime.

In 1954, following growing concerns about the influence of horror and crime comics on children, the American comics industry established the Comics Code Authority, which imposed restrictions on what publishers could show.

Later, critics accused television of turning audiences into passive viewers and taking time away from more worthwhile activities, including reading. More recently, streaming services and binge-watching have revived concerns about spending too much time absorbed in entertainment.

Although the form of entertainment changes, the underlying fear remains familiar: that popular stories can have a harmful influence on the people who enjoy them.

Novels and video games share an important attraction. Both can transport us into fictional worlds, allowing us to escape everyday life, explore unfamiliar experiences and become emotionally involved in stories.

Moral panics

Many historical fears about popular entertainment reflected the social attitudes and prejudices of their time. But fiction can influence how people see themselves and the world around them. It can shape expectations, encourage dissatisfaction with everyday life or offer an escape from problems that people would rather avoid.

Video games can be particularly absorbing because they allow players to take an active part in fictional worlds. Instead of simply following a story, players can explore, make decisions and influence what happens.

Some games also encourage people to keep playing by regularly introducing new challenges, rewards and items to collect. In Grand Theft Auto Online, the online version of GTA V, new vehicles and weapons were continually released, giving players reasons to return and avoid missing out.

This approach can also encourage spending. Players can use real money to purchase in-game currency, which can then be spent on virtual items. Such features have helped make the franchise enormously profitable, with GTA V and its online component reportedly generating an estimated US$10 billion in revenue since the game's release in 2013.

These commercial strategies raise important questions about how games are designed to keep people playing and spending money. For those already struggling to control their gaming, systems that offer frequent rewards and encourage repeated play may be particularly concerning.

However, gaming disorder affects a relatively small minority of people. A review of research from 17 countries estimated that around 2% of the general population experiences gaming disorder, although estimates varied considerably between studies.

Spending a lot of time playing video games does not, by itself, mean someone has an addiction. What matters is whether they have lost control over their gaming and whether it is causing serious problems in their everyday life.

Gaming can provide an escape from difficult circumstances, just as books, television and other forms of entertainment can. The reasons someone plays, and the effects gaming has on their life, are therefore more revealing than the number of hours they spend doing it.

So, if you or someone you know is currently spending a lot of time in Vice City, you probably needn't worry. We shouldn't judge someone's gaming habits simply by counting the hours they play, any more than we would judge their reading habits by counting the pages they finish.

Someone pretending to have a cold to get a day off work for a new game's release may simply be enjoying a rare occasion. But if they repeatedly miss work, neglect relationships or struggle to stop playing despite serious consequences, there may be cause for concern.