MENAFN - Asia Times) NEW YORK – When a brutal global selloff wiped trillions of dollars off the artificial intelligence trade, Asia's policymakers did what they always do: they reached deep into their crisis playbooks.

Seoul, Taipei and Beijing banned short sales, loosened margin rules and readied billions in state rescue funds to keep a tech rout from metastasizing into a broader panic. Washington had a different remedy: Jensen Huang.

The return of the fallen tech chieftain to the helm of Nvidia, with Donald Trump leaning hard on the company and claiming credit for his rehiring, sent Wall Street soaring. Nvidia shares rocketed 32% on Monday. The S&P 500 surged 4.7%, the Nasdaq jumped 6.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3%.

Asia, though, isn't counting on a CEO's reinstatement to save it. In Seoul, Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun Song, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung Il and the head of the Financial Services Commission huddled to sandbag Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

The result: a stock stabilization fund to put a floor under the Kospi, plus a three-month easing of daily share-buyback limits for listed companies.“We have made clear the government's commitment to stabilizing the market,” Lee told reporters.“We expect this to help improve investor sentiment.”

Korea last deployed such a fund in 2008, amid the global financial crisis. It stepped in again in 2020 on a smaller scale, targeting roughly US$7.95 billion.

Taipei went further. As AI selling handed Taiwan's tech-heavy market its worst week since 1991, regulators imposed a blanket ban on short selling, tapped the $15 billion National Financial Stabilization Fund to buy shares and urged global investors to stay calm.

Beijing is acting ever more assertively. On Friday, state-backed funds poured record sums into the Shanghai market. China's three main exchanges are also cutting the minimum margin ratio for leveraged bets to 80% from 100%, reversing a January hike designed to curb leverage.

The stakes for the region are enormous. AI demand is propping up Asian manufacturing and exports, but“rising financial risks threaten to blunt the transition,” says Adam Onoszko of Oxford Economics.

Peter Kim, global strategist at KB Financial Group, added that“the AI trade globally is undergoing risk reassessment, with portfolios mean-reverting to the benchmark after over a year of concentrated bets.”

AI hardly lacks bulls. Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management argues that Friday's chaotic plunge reflected fear, not any shift in the underlying economics.

“At its core, this sell-off is not about fundamentals, it's about psychology,” Munster said. As for when it ends:“The unfortunate answer is that the sell-off will end when we have more buyers than sellers.”

Analysts at JPMorgan wrote that“we keep the faith in the durability of the AI supercycle, supported by lower leverage and improved positioning.”

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Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co. speaks for many when he warns of a“bumpy road over the coming months” for equities.“By the level of fear and anxiety,” Ives said,“the tech selloff we are experiencing right now is comparable to March 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tariff 'Liberation moments' of April 2025.”

Asia is on the front lines. No economies have moved faster or more ambitiously than Korea and Taiwan to wire AI into the core of their growth models, and Japan, China, and Southeast Asia are riding their own AI tailwinds.

That explains why Seoul and Taipei plunged so precipitously, and why they rebounded so sharply once the White House maneuvered Huang back into Nvidia's corner office.

The leadership shock at the world's premier AI chipmaker, triggered by Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, briefly pulled the rug out from under markets everywhere.

His return to Nvidia restored the rally. It also launched a bull market in uncomfortable questions for a nation that has long billed itself as capitalism central, with all the transparency and accountability that status implies.

For now, Asian markets are sighing in relief over Huang's return to Nvidia. MSCI Inc.'s Asia Pacific equities index jumped 3.8% on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day losing streak that had pushed the gauge close to a bear market.

One is the strange optics of a US president calling the shots at a private tech giant and reducing its board to a rubber stamp. Another is the circular firing squad forming inside the White House, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio point fingers to dodge blame.

Bessent in particular spent the last 10 days saying“we need answers” about a“culture of noncompliance” at Nvidia. He questioned whether the company was“pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings.”

At this point, it now seems moot as Trump puts tech bros before probes.

“The return of Jensen is a humiliation for Bessent,” says Bill Bishop, the veteran China watcher behind the Sinocism newsletter.“And now we have to wonder if Trump will rescind the revised [US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security] rules, or just ignore them. Or has Jensen Huang returned chastened and will stop lobbying to sell more chips to China?”

Those rules bar Chinese AI companies from accessing advanced US chips. Here, Bishop says, Xi Jinping may get a vote.“Trump has again shown he has a very low pain threshold for stock market declines,” Bishop said.“And so Xi and his team may believe the leverage the PRC has over rare earths and the AI chip and data center supply chain is even more powerful now.”

In Bishop's telling, the Huang affair“has blown open the two-line struggle inside the Trump Administration over policy about chip controls on China.” Lutnick, who oversees the Bureau of Industry and Security, has resisted tighter rules; Bessent and Rubio have pushed for them. The Nvidia investigations, meanwhile, will only inflame the incoming Democrat-led Congress.

“The Democrats,” Bishop said,“will be less likely to take a softer line on China than some of their supporters have been hoping they would. This is a perfect storm of Trump administration corruption with China as an accelerant.”

The underappreciated risk is what further erosion of Team Trump's credibility means for the dollar and US Treasuries. As economists at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs argue, AI-driven capital flows are about the only thing sustaining demand for US government debt these days.

The AI boom has let Washington finance yawning twin current-account and fiscal deficits even as the national debt tops $40 trillion, inflation runs at 3.7% and the Federal Reserve tightens. Tech stocks are, in effect, underwriting America's appetite for borrowing.

That's awkward for Bessent, who finds himself increasingly at odds with Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh. Since taking the reins in May, Warsh has proven far more hawkish than the dovish vote Trump and Bessent thought they were installing.

So the big question as AI wobbles and US growth comes into doubt: will markets start betting on a“Warsh put?”

The phrase harks back to Alan Greenspan, who ran the Fed from 1987 to 2006. Greenspan arrived a free-market evangelist and pivoted hard toward rescuing markets whenever turmoil struck. His Fed rode to the rescue during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, again in 1998 when Long-Term Capital Management imploded and again after the dot-com crash.

Frankfurt and Tokyo soon followed suit. More recently, the People's Bank of China has earned its own reputation for bailing out markets. Chatter about a“PBOC put” is a fixture in Shanghai trading circles.

Central banks from Hong Kong to Jakarta, Manila, Mumbai and Seoul gradually assumed more control over economic management than their mandates ever envisioned. By the time Greenspan left in 2006, the central bank industrial complex he built had become the world's dominant growth model.

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As Louis Gave of Gavekal Research puts it,“not long afterwards, Alan Greenspan retired and was followed by a new generation of central bankers who felt sure that by manipulating both the price of money and its quantity, they could get better results” than conventional policymaking.

The danger now is that Trump turns the Fed into an institution that's all put and no sobriety. William McChesney Martin, Fed chair in the 1950s, famously defined the job as taking away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.

Bessent is already leaning on the Warsh Fed.“Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they over-tighten - we've seen a substantial tightening in financial conditions over the past few months,” he told CBS News over the weekend.

Many market participants see a Warsh put as a real possibility if AI losses keep mounting. Others warn it would be a costly mistake.“If the Fed backs off, it risks stoking the inflation issue,” says Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research.“The economy moves more slowly than markets. Structures investment tends to be very slow moving and the AI build out has plenty of momentum.”

Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle stakes out the middle ground. He doesn't see the Fed changing course yet, given high inflation and solid growth. But further tightening in financial conditions,“especially if it is led by a deterioration in risk sentiment or is connected to concerns about a pullback in AI spending, could displace rate hikes next year.”

Asia's policymakers have spent decades learning that rescues can calm a panic but cannot repair what caused it. Washington is now testing a different theory: that a friendly CEO and a pliant central bank can do the same job.

Monday's rally suggests markets are willing to believe it, for now. But if AI losses return, the question will no longer be whether Trump can put Jensen Huang back in his chair. It will be whether Kevin Warsh will put the punch bowl back on the table, and what it will cost in inflation, credibility and the dollar's standing as the world's anchor asset.

Follow William Pesek on X at @WilliamPesek

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