MENAFN - Asia Times) New laboratory data on stealth coating degradation, rapidly expanding fighter fleets, harsh maritime sustainment, and evolving counter-stealth sensors test whether low-observable aircraft can stay decisive without broader operational adaptation.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that losing just 10% of a radar-absorbing coating can nearly double reflected microwave power in laboratory tests, underscoring maintenance challenges facing stealth aircraft such as China's J-20 and the US Air Force's F-22 Raptor.

In a study published this October, researchers Zheng Xuan and Qing Yuchang of Northwestern Polytechnical University - with Zheng also at Aero Engine Corporation of China's (AECC's) Shenyang Engine Research Institute - reported in the Chinese Journal of Inorganic Materials that they sprayed a 1-millimeter carbonyl iron-silicone resin composite onto titanium alloy plates and tested microwave reflections from two to 18 gigahertz under simulated scratches, wear, and detachment.

According to SCMP, the experiment quantified how surface damage degrades radar suppression as militaries deploy longer-range airborne early warning radar and photos of peeling coatings circulate online.

SCMP noted that, although researchers did not confirm whether the tested materials match operational fighter coatings, scratches covering up to 50% of the surface and mild wear of up to 20% and 0.4 millimeters had limited effect.

But removing 10% of the coating in one test raised minimum reflection from minus 12.73 decibels to minus 9.78 decibels, about 1.97 times the power, and central or strip detachment proved worst by exposing conductive metal and causing scattering.

Such findings carry major implications for China's expanding stealth fighter fleet. In July 2026, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that roughly 500 Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters had likely been delivered as of mid-2026 across 14 frontline units and three flight test and training bases, including four frontline units introducing the upgraded J-20A.

TWZ highlighted a steep production ramp-up, citing estimates of around 50 built by late 2019, at least 150 to 200 in 2022 to 2023, and roughly 300 by late 2025-a milestone marked by serial number 63106 (construction number CB10300).

Latest stories Asia rescues markets, Trump rescues Jensen Huang Japan wants a bigger say in where its $550 billion goes in the US Yuan strength is changing the math on dollar holdings

However, TWZ noted that exact J-20 fleet totals and purchase plans remain unknown, alongside future force-structure developments such as new J-35 variants, sixth-generation crewed designs like the J-36, and uncrewed aircraft.

Even with large airframe numbers, fragile stealth coatings can severely depress mission availability. According to Lockheed Martin, 50% of F-22 maintenance is devoted to preserving the aircraft's stealth coatings, while a July 2018 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report identified low-observable coating upkeep as the primary maintenance reason F-22s were unavailable or not mission-capable.

According to the GAO report, the coating requires diligent, time-consuming application, curing, and repairs whenever damage exceeds thresholds, while technicians spend extra hours stripping and restoring coatings during routine component replacements and part cannibalization.

The GAO report added that high heat, humidity, and salinity shorten the coating's eight-to-ten-year lifespan by two to three years-a problem worsened by a lack of climate-controlled hangars at three of the four operational locations.

Consistent with those findings, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported in February 2025, citing US Air Force data, that the F-22's mission-capable rate dropped from 52% to 40.19%, down from 57.4% two years earlier.

Broader readiness assessments also point to factors such as a limited production run of 187 units, aging airframes, and spare-parts bottlenecks weighing on fleet availability alongside coating upkeep.

China's push to deploy stealth fighters at sea threatens to compound those sustainment pressures. In a March 2026 Proceedings article, Eric Wertheim wrote that China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is expected to embark a 50-to-60-aircraft air wing featuring J-35 stealth fighters alongside J-15T and J-15D jets, KJ-600 early warning aircraft, Z-20 helicopters, and unmanned systems.

US carrier operations illustrate how harshly maritime environments degrade low-observable skins. TWZ reported in January 2022 that after roughly six months at sea aboard the USS Carl Vinson, F-35C stealth fighters of VFA-147 developed reddish-brown streaks and splotches across their radar-absorbent surfaces from saltwater spray, humidity, heat, jet exhaust, hydraulic fluid, and flight-deck traffic.

TWZ noted that oxidation - possibly involving iron-bearing radar-absorbent material - may not damage the composite airframe or immediately compromise stealth, but prolonged shipboard exposure complicates low-observable maintenance amid scarce parts, cramped hangars, and laborious chemical masking and panel work.

Despite these operational realities, China's airpower doctrine still leans heavily on hardware metrics. In a June 2026 report for the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), Derek Ecklebe observed that China views stealth primarily through engineering specifications and coatings rather than dynamic tactics, prioritizing production scale, physical low-observability features, and networked integration.

Ecklebe wrote that China characterizes its stealth aircraft as a replicable, hardware-driven capability central to multi-domain warfare and“counter-intervention” around the First Island Chain. He noted that China pairs heavy J-20 fighters - upgraded with WS-15 engines and internal bays - with multi-role J-35 variants, while developing tailless J-36 concepts, GJ-11 drones, and H-20 bombers.

However, recent combat experience suggests a platform-centric view of stealth is no longer sufficient. TWZ reported in March 2026 that a US F-35 made an emergency landing after a combat mission over Iran after being struck by Iranian anti-aircraft fire.

TWZ noted that even with F-35 threat-warning systems, deeper inland strikes expose stealth jets to pop-up road-mobile air defenses, man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), friendly fire, and passive electro-optical and infrared sensors that emit no radio signals and evade radio-frequency jamming.

The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

In view of that vulnerability, Jahara Matisek argued in a May 2026 Military Strategy Magazine article that relying on stealth platforms - underscored by Iran damaging an F-35 with an optically guided“358” loitering surface-to-air munition immune to electronic countermeasures - is not a strategy because detection is converging across quantum sensors, optical weapons, and satellites to create a“stealth cliff.”

Matisek contended that chasing exquisite stealth aircraft treats strategy as a fragile inventory bet amid pervasive battlefield exposure and high-end munitions depletion. Instead, Matisek posited that survival in post-stealth warfare requires a“dirty mix” of exquisite enablers, attritable drones and munitions, and human tactical adaptation backed by two-track industrial endurance.

Similarly, Mark Gunzinger and Heather Penney argued in an April 2026 Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies report that stealth is not merely standalone aircraft hardware, but an integrated family of systems within a broader operational ecosystem of collaborative drones, electronic warfare, sensors, and strategic attack doctrine.

Gunzinger and Penney emphasized all-aspect, wideband stealth rather than treating low observability as a defensive“silver bullet.” They envisioned US B-21 bombers and F-47 fighters teaming with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) to penetrate contested airspace, conduct offensive electronic attacks, execute independent kill chains when communications are jammed and strike adversarial centers of gravity rather than relying solely on vulnerable standoff kill chains.

As China expands its stealth fleet and carrier operations in harsher seas, airpower superiority will depend less on aircraft numbers or coatings than on durable stealth, resilient logistics, attritable drones and adaptable multi-domain tactics before rival sensors erode today's advantage.

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or

Thank you for registering!

Share on X (Opens in new window) Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin