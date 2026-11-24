Workers' Welfare Key To Sustainable Growth Of Hospitality Sector: Millat
"Cooperation, not conflict; cordiality, not hostility - following these principles will protect workers' rights while expanding business success and employment opportunities," he said.
The minister made the remarks while inaugurating a reunion ceremony of the newly elected InterContinental Dhaka Workers and Employees Union at the hotel's ballroom in the capital on the evening of November 23.
Calling for constructive dialogue to resolve workplace issues, Millat advised employees to place their legitimate demands before management through their elected representatives and pursue solutions through mutual understanding.
"If you have any legitimate grievances or demands, you should seek solutions through discussion and present them through your elected representatives," he said.
He said skilled, experienced, and committed employees were central to an organization's success, growth, and reputation.
Referring to the BNP's 2026 election manifesto, the minister said the government's "Bangladesh First" philosophy prioritized developing skilled human resources, ensuring workers' welfare and promoting the tourism and hospitality sectors.
He underscored the need to protect employees' legitimate rights, ensure a safe and supportive workplace, and foster mutual respect between workers and management.
"Do not consider yourselves merely employees. Each of you is an important stakeholder in the reputation, heritage, and continued progress of InterContinental Dhaka," he told the hotel staff.
Millat said maintaining sound industrial relations was crucial to raising service standards and enhancing the competitiveness of Bangladesh's hospitality industry.
Addressing the newly elected union leaders, he called on them to work in close coordination with the hotel management to uphold workers' rights while supporting operational efficiency and business expansion.Spread the word More from HospitalityView All Latest NewsSee All Minister orders use of modern technology to tackle bird, wildlife hazards at airportsAirports and Infrastructure14 minutes ago Workers' welfare key to sustainable growth of hospitality sector: MillatHospitality37 minutes ago Tourism industry may face 43m worker shortage by 2035Tourismabout 1 hour ago Three-month tourism carnival underway in Cox's BazarTourismabout 1 hour ago Thailand forecasts 8,278 flights during Loy Krathong festivalTourismabout 2 hours ago Hong Kong welcomes 45.8m visitors through OctoberTourismabout 2 hours ago Air cargo demand growth seen slowing to 2-4pc in 2027Cargo and Logisticsabout 2 hours ago Israel approves Flydubai's return to Tel AvivAirlines and Routesabout 2 hours ago MTB Foundation 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