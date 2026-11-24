The Walt Disney Company announced the feature on November 23, alongside the release of the film's latest trailer. The initiative allows subscribers with standalone Disney+ accounts or bundled subscriptions to access ticket purchases through Fandango without having to search separately for the film.

The new feature is initially available across television, mobile and web versions of Disney+ in the United States. It marks a new effort by Disney to connect its streaming service with theatrical releases by turning movie promotions into a direct route to cinema ticket sales.

How the New Ticket Booking Feature Works

Disney+ has introduced several ways for subscribers to access ticket purchasing options for Avengers: Doomsday.

The first option appears after viewers watch the film's latest trailer on Disney+. An on-screen QR code allows viewers to scan the link using their mobile phones and proceed to Fandango. Subscribers can also request a notification on their mobile devices to access the booking option later.

A second option uses Disney+'s Pause Ads feature. When viewers pause a programme or film, an advertisement featuring information about Avengers: Doomsday appears, providing links that direct users to ticket purchasing options through mobile devices or the web.

The third option is available through the film's dedicated page on Disney+. A new Tickets tab allows subscribers to access the booking page. Disney has also added ticket-related links to other Marvel titles and introduced a promotional banner within its Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection.

Although the booking process begins on Disney+, ticket purchases are completed through Fandango.

What to Expect From Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

The film brings together characters from different Marvel universes, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men, as they confront a major threat. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role as Doctor Doom, the film's central antagonist.

The latest trailer also features returning characters played by Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden, among others. The film is expected to be a major crossover event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For audiences in India and other markets outside the United States, the new Disney+ ticket booking feature is not yet available. Disney has not announced an international rollout date.