Iran Reports Two Oil Tankers Catch Fire After Striking Naval Mine In Hormuz
"The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's objectives and demands are met. Owners of oil tankers must coordinate with Iran's armed forces to ensure safe passage through this strategic strait," the report stated.
The statement comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8.
On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, saying the operation was in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action of this kind since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran.
US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day.
In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.
The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill.
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