MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform introduces a dedicated focus on stock instruments, providing participants with access to major publicly traded companies, position-sizing information and forex trading within one simulated environment.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FalcoTrader, a simulated trading challenge platform, today announced the expansion of its stock trading capabilities, providing participants with access to a selection of major publicly traded companies through a dedicated Stocks section on its platform. The available selection includes Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Airbnb, Alibaba, AMD, Amazon, Arm and ASML, alongside additional companies representing multiple industry sectors.

The expanded stock offering provides participants with another category of financial instruments within FalcoTrader's simulated trading environment. While many proprietary trading challenge platforms primarily focus on forex pairs, indices and futures contracts, FalcoTrader's stock section provides access to individual publicly traded companies, allowing participants to explore simulated trading opportunities across technology, semiconductor, automotive production, e-commerce and other industries.

FalcoTrader Expands Access to Publicly Traded Stocks

As part of its stock trading capabilities, FalcoTrader provides participants with a dedicated section for browsing available company shares. Users can review the available instruments, select their preferred stocks and add frequently followed companies to a Favorites list for easier access.

The stock selection includes internationally recognized companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Airbnb, Alibaba, AMD, Amazon, Arm and ASML. These companies represent different areas of the global economy and provide participants with access to a range of individual stocks within the same simulated trading environment.

The dedicated Stocks section also allows participants to organize their preferred instruments without repeatedly navigating the complete stock listing. Through the Favorites functionality, users can save companies they regularly follow and return to their selected instruments when reviewing potential simulated trading positions.

The addition and organization of these stock instruments form part of FalcoTrader's broader offering, which provides access to multiple financial market categories through structured trading challenges.









Stock Order Placement Includes Position and Margin Information

FalcoTrader's stock trading functionality also provides position-sizing information during simulated order placement. Participants enter their desired trade volume in US dollars, while the platform displays the corresponding number of shares and applicable simulated margin requirements.

This information allows users to review the relationship between the total value of a proposed position, its share quantity and the simulated margin required under the platform's leverage parameters.

For example, at a Tesla share price of $380.57, a simulated position with a total volume of $500,000 represents approximately 1,314 shares. Based on FalcoTrader's maximum simulated leverage of 5:1, the position requires $100,000 in simulated margin.

By displaying these figures during the order process, FalcoTrader provides participants with additional information when evaluating the size of their simulated stock positions. The functionality is particularly relevant for participants using larger challenge accounts, where position size and account limits must be considered together.









Published Challenge Parameters Include Defined Daily Loss Limits

Alongside its stock trading capabilities, FalcoTrader provides defined trading parameters across its challenge accounts. These conditions establish reference points for participants when evaluating their simulated trading activity and understanding the requirements associated with different account sizes.

For example, the company's One Stage $1,000,000 challenge includes a daily loss limit of 4% of the account value at the beginning of the trading day, calculated at 00:00 UTC. Based on an initial account value of $1,000,000, this represents a daily loss threshold of $40,000.

The daily loss limit is an important consideration when evaluating simulated stock positions. A position with a volume of $500,000, for example, would experience an approximately $27,000 change in value following a 5.4% price movement in the relevant direction, before considering any other applicable adjustments or trading costs.

This illustrates the relationship between stock price movements, position sizing and the trading parameters established for a challenge account. Participants can review these conditions when determining the size of their simulated positions.

Additional Market Access Through Forex Instruments

FalcoTrader's platform also provides access to forex instruments within the same simulated trading environment. Participants can switch between available stock and forex instruments without opening a separate account.

The availability of both instrument categories allows users to explore different financial markets through one platform. Participants interested in individual publicly traded companies can access the Stocks section, while those following currency markets can browse available forex pairs, including instruments such as AUD/CAD.

This functionality brings stock and forex instruments together within the same account environment, allowing participants to navigate between supported markets while remaining subject to the applicable conditions of their selected challenge.









Supporting Different Trading Strategies Through One Simulated Platform

With its dedicated stock section, company listings, Favorites functionality, position-sizing information and access to forex instruments, FalcoTrader provides participants with multiple instrument categories within its simulated trading challenge platform.

The stock offering gives participants an opportunity to explore companies across different industries, while the platform's order-placement information provides visibility into simulated share quantities and margin requirements. Its published challenge parameters also give users defined reference points when reviewing account conditions and managing simulated positions.

Participants can browse available instruments, review individual challenge requirements and select account sizes according to their trading preferences. Information regarding challenge account sizes, trading rules and payout terms is available through the company's official website.

Through these capabilities, FalcoTrader continues to develop its simulated trading environment around access to different financial instruments and clearly defined challenge conditions.

For additional information about FalcoTrader and its available trading challenges, visit:

Official website:

About FalcoTrader

FalcoTrader is a simulated trading challenge platform providing participants with access to stocks, forex, commodities and indices through structured trading challenges. Its platform includes a selection of publicly traded companies, simulated order-sizing information, instrument organization features and defined trading parameters across different challenge account sizes.

Disclaimer: FalcoTrader provides simulated trading only. No real trades are executed on financial markets, and no real funds are used.

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