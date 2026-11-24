

Relai, the European Bitcoin app, launches Stacks: With several Bitcoin Savings Plans running side by side in one app, one for each savings goal.

Each Stack has its own amount and schedule, is fully customizable, and can be adjusted at any time without starting over.

Relai is self-custodial, so every Bitcoin in a Stack belongs to the saver and is secured by their own private seed phrase. Stacks is available from today to all Relai users in Switzerland and the EU, where Relai operates under a MiCA license.

Paris, 24 November 2026

Relai, with its award-winning Bitcoin app, has always put savers first. Today, the Bitcoin startup is taking it a step further and launching Stacks. From now on, everyone can save in Bitcoin for anything they want. A house, a wedding, a first car for a kid who is still in kindergarten: each goal gets its own Bitcoin Savings Plan, side by side in one app.

People rarely save for just one thing. A single Bitcoin Savings Plan works well for one goal, and real life usually comes with several. Stacks gives every goal its own place, amount, and schedule, so savers always see how far along each one is.

Since September, savers can change the amount and the buy date of an active plan at any time, without starting over. And Stacks takes that flexibility to every goal at once. A saver can put more into the house this month, slow down the car next month, and leave the reserve running untouched.

The big advantage of Relai is its self-custodial setup. Every Bitcoin in a Stack belongs to the saver, and they can hold on to it for a lifetime with their own private seed phrase.

"Everyone saves for something. A home, their kids, the freedom to stop working one day. With Stacks, you can save for each of those goals in Bitcoin, at your own pace. We built Relai so that saving in Bitcoin feels effortless, natural, and exciting. Your goals, dreams, and ambitions are unique. Your money should unlock them!" – Julian Liniger, co-founder and CEO of Relai.

From today, Stacks is available to every Relai user in Switzerland and across the EU. In the EU, Relai operates under a MiCA license, the EU-wide rulebook that gives savers one clear standard from Lisbon to Helsinki. A saver in Zurich, Berlin, Milan or Paris now opens the same app and gets the same freedom: to save in Bitcoin for whatever comes next.

For Relai, Stacks opens a new chapter. The mission is the same as on day one: making Bitcoin the simplest way for anyone in Europe to save for their future. With Stacks, that future just got a lot more personal.

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Press contacts:

Joël Kai Lenz, Head of Communications

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Disclaimer: Relai EU SASU is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under the MiCA Regulation by the French financial markets authority (AMF) and serves clients in the European Union on this basis. Clients resident in Switzerland and Liechtenstein are served by Relai AG, which is affiliated as a financial intermediary with VQF, a self-regulatory organization recognized by FINMA under the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

About Relai

Relai is a Swiss startup founded in Zurich in 2020 by Julian Liniger and Adem Bilican. Its intuitive, simply designed Bitcoin-only app lets anyone buy and sell Bitcoin within minutes. Relai stands out in the crowded cryptocurrency market through its unique self-custody approach. Unlike other platforms, Relai does not hold Bitcoin for its clients. Instead, it lets users take control of their financial future with an easy-to-use self-custodial wallet. Relai AG is affiliated as a financial intermediary with VQF, a self-regulatory organization recognized by FINMA, and has processed a cumulative trading volume of more than $1 billion. Its French subsidiary, Relai EU SASU, holds a MiCA license from the AMF. In 2024, Relai was named one of Europe's fastest-growing start-ups, and in September 2025, the company won the Top 100 Swiss Startup Award for best fintech company. For more information, visit relai.ap.

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Press Release Stacks November 2026