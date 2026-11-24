MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its September–October 2026 security report. The report shows that the MEXC Guardian Fund increased its BTC holdings to 2,000 BTC, while reserve ratios for four major assets-BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC-remained above 100%.

The crypto industry faces security challenges across multiple points of exposure. The report recorded 196 security incidents in September–October, with total asset losses exceeding $7.3 billion. Several large-scale incidents involved breaches of exchange wallets and transaction signing systems that enabled unauthorized asset transfers. Attackers used fake recruitment campaigns to persuade employees to download malware, exploited vulnerabilities in third-party tools to steal internal credentials, and distributed phishing links through compromised official accounts. These incidents have drawn greater attention to platforms' access controls and reserve transparency.

Guardian Fund Adds 1,000 BTC

In September 2026, MEXC allocated an additional 1,000 BTC to the Guardian Fund, marking its second addition of the year. By the end of September, the fund held 2,000 BTC and more than 100 million USDT, maintaining reserves in both BTC and USDT.

The Guardian Fund is designed to support user protection in serious security incidents, including major exploits, targeted attacks, and unforeseen system vulnerabilities. The latest addition follows MEXC's plan, announced in May 2026, to expand the fund to $500 million within two years. MEXC has published the fund's holding addresses so users can review on-chain balances and transaction records:

USDT Reserve Address (Ethereum):

0x469AfE803C54A36674C55231489Cf4b61da8c1bC



First BTC Reserve Address:

1MDVjZdX8QD212pT8Z8EMP7DuFQHKqN3mx



Second BTC Reserve Address:

19KYQDpyssRUtpfa4pfAWiNQLeysThd1us



Reserve Ratios Exceed 100% for All Four Assets

MEXC's October 9, 2026 reserve snapshot showed reserve ratios above 100% for all four major assets disclosed. The BTC reserve ratio stood at 293.86%, with wallet assets of 12,402.93 BTC against user assets of 4,220.56 BTC. The ETH reserve ratio was 110.90%, with wallet assets of 59,691.16 ETH against user assets of 53,820.65 ETH. USDT and USDC reserve ratios were 122.38% and 115.42%, respectively.

Users can review platform wallet and user asset data on the MEXC Proof of Reserves and Asset Protection page and use Merkle tree verification to check whether their account balances are included in that reserve snapshot.

Futures Insurance Fund Reaches 830 Million USDT to Help Cover Liquidation Deficits

As of November 5, 2026, the MEXC Futures Insurance Fund held 830,411,315 USDT. This was an increase of 38,714,893 USDT, or 4.89%, from the September 1 balance disclosed in the previous report.

The Futures Insurance Fund covers deficits caused by insufficient margin during forced liquidation. It provides a financial buffer during sharp market swings and helps reduce the risk of triggering auto-deleveraging (ADL). Users can view the fund balance and historical changes on the MEXC Trust page.

MEXC Returns More Than 1 Million USDT in Erroneous Deposits

MEXC helps users recover assets deposited in error. In September–October, its customer service team manually completed 1,354 returns of erroneous deposits, returning assets worth 1,002,660 USDT. Compared with July–August, the number of completed returns increased 65.5%, while the value of assets returned rose 66.5%.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "In the AI era, attackers can find vulnerabilities and develop attacks faster. Exchanges must also upgrade their technical defenses, strengthen internal controls, and improve their incident response capabilities. MEXC will continue to invest in security, build up its protection reserves, and regularly report on progress in user protection. Through sustained security investment and transparent disclosure, we aim to build lasting trust with our users."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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