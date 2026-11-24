Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Event Title:
|Bilibili Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|Registration Link:
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
About Bilibili Inc.
Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with“All the Videos You Like” as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the“bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed users' viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and a frontier for promoting Chinese culture around the world.
For more information, please visit: .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted profit from operations, adjusted net profit, adjusted net profit margin, adjusted net profit per share and per ADS, basic and diluted and adjusted net profit attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, income tax related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, gain/loss on fair value change in investments in publicly traded companies and loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes. The Company calculates adjusted net profit margin by dividing the adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net profit, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred to could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“potential,”“continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the“Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; Bilibili's strategies; Bilibili's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili's ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili's ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
Email: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: ...
BILIBILI INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September
30,
| June
30,
| September
30,
| September
30,
| September
30,
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|Net revenues:
|Value-added services (VAS)
|3,022,526
|2,967,415
|3,148,206
|8,666,462
|9,028,106
|Advertising
|2,569,930
|3,130,759
|3,086,676
|7,016,453
|8,806,223
|Mobile games
|1,510,739
|1,391,902
|1,412,448
|4,854,227
|4,326,902
|IP derivatives and others
|582,266
|449,847
|670,133
|1,489,257
|1,568,190
|Total net revenues
|7,685,461
|7,939,923
|8,317,463
|22,026,399
|23,729,421
|Cost of revenues
|(4,867,533
|)
|(4,984,967
|)
|(5,214,489
|)
|(13,993,527
|)
|(14,898,251
|)
|Gross profit
|2,817,928
|2,954,956
|3,102,974
|8,032,872
|8,831,170
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(1,050,774
|)
|(1,062,592
|)
|(1,115,686
|)
|(3,265,938
|)
|(3,330,989
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(508,669
|)
|(510,848
|)
|(510,856
|)
|(1,533,938
|)
|(1,554,371
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(904,537
|)
|(1,008,646
|)
|(1,007,714
|)
|(2,612,428
|)
|(2,937,467
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(2,463,980
|)
|(2,582,086
|)
|(2,634,256
|)
|(7,412,304
|)
|(7,822,827
|)
|Profit from operations
|353,948
|372,870
|468,718
|620,568
|1,008,343
|Other income/(expense):
|Investment (loss)/income, net (including impairments)
|(70,336
|)
|(74,102
|)
|25,495
|(189,414
|)
|15,944
|Interest income
|122,526
|100,895
|113,308
|318,338
|322,035
|Interest expense
|(42,135
|)
|(37,549
|)
|(39,290
|)
|(110,212
|)
|(116,176
|)
|Exchange losses
|(21,683
|)
|(89,671
|)
|(57,423
|)
|(45,052
|)
|(221,649
|)
|Debt extinguishment loss
|-
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|Others, net
|112,321
|99,050
|14,761
|105,966
|109,848
|Total other income/(expense), net
|100,693
|(1,377
|)
|56,851
|79,624
|110,002
|Profit before income tax
|454,641
|371,493
|525,569
|700,192
|1,118,345
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|14,760
|(32,417
|)
|(21,502
|)
|(23,185
|)
|(73,207
|)
|Net profit
|469,401
|339,076
|504,067
|677,007
|1,045,138
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|829
|4,653
|4,458
|3,123
|16,895
| Net profit attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s
shareholders
|470,230
|343,729
|508,525
|680,130
|1,062,033
|Net profit per share, basic
|1.13
|0.82
|1.22
|1.62
|2.54
|Net profit per ADS, basic
|1.13
|0.82
|1.22
|1.62
|2.54
|Net profit per share, diluted
|1.05
|0.78
|1.14
|1.58
|2.39
|Net profit per ADS, diluted
|1.05
|0.78
|1.14
|1.58
|2.39
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic
|417,467,814
|418,461,204
|415,464,205
|418,989,673
|417,779,620
|Weighted average number of ADS, basic
|417,467,814
|418,461,204
|415,464,205
|418,989,673
|417,779,620
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted
|454,956,127
|453,578,335
|455,505,308
|439,461,086
|456,190,571
|Weighted average number of ADS, diluted
|454,956,127
|453,578,335
|455,505,308
|439,461,086
|456,190,571
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
BILIBILI INC.
Notes to Unaudited Financial Information
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| For the Three Months Ended
| For the Nine Months Ended
| September
30,
| June
30,
| September
30,
| September
30,
| September
30,
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| RMB
| RMB
| RMB
| RMB
| RMB
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
|27,418
|28,078
|29,729
|77,728
|87,214
|Sales and marketing expenses
|19,277
|22,122
|22,894
|55,494
|68,844
|General and administrative expenses
|141,341
|135,717
|139,919
|423,003
|431,450
|Research and development expenses
|109,225
|96,771
|105,572
|316,648
|309,707
|Total
|297,261
|282,688
|298,114
|872,873
|897,215
BILIBILI INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| As of
December 31,
| As of
September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12,183,538
|6,754,445
|Time deposits
|5,522,327
|7,978,501
|Restricted cash
|50,800
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,268,219
|1,733,248
|Prepayments and other current assets
|2,077,999
|2,846,860
|Short-term investments
|6,447,197
|10,977,596
|Total current assets
|27,550,080
|30,290,650
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|695,105
|1,960,518
|Production cost, net
|1,599,896
|1,341,438
|Intangible assets, net
|3,109,603
|2,633,903
|Goodwill
|2,818,125
|2,818,125
|Long-term investments, net
|4,761,653
|4,657,537
|Other long-term assets
|633,301
|1,402,587
|Total non-current assets
|13,617,683
|14,814,108
|Total assets
|41,167,763
|45,104,758
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|5,497,415
|5,811,249
|Salary and welfare payables
|1,710,322
|1,619,634
|Taxes payable
|405,887
|343,557
|Short-term loans and current portion of long-term debts
|4,860,846
|4,877,509
|Deferred revenue
|4,661,863
|4,935,913
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|3,190,679
|3,232,571
|Total current liabilities
|20,327,012
|20,820,433
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term debts
|4,775,871
|9,237,774
|Other long-term liabilities
|516,317
|511,876
|Total non-current liabilities
|5,292,188
|9,749,650
|Total liabilities
|25,619,200
|30,570,083
|Total Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders' equity
|15,573,282
|14,575,137
|Noncontrolling interests
|(24,719
|)
|(40,462
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|15,548,563
|14,534,675
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|41,167,763
|45,104,758
BILIBILI INC.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September
30,
| June
30,
| September
30,
| September
30,
| September
30,
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|Profit from operations
|353,948
|372,870
|468,718
|620,568
|1,008,343
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|297,261
|282,688
|298,114
|872,873
|897,215
|Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions
|36,657
|40,687
|40,567
|110,041
|121,941
|Adjusted profit from operations
|687,866
|696,245
|807,399
|1,603,482
|2,027,499
|Net profit
|469,401
|339,076
|504,067
|677,007
|1,045,138
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|297,261
|282,688
|298,114
|872,873
|897,215
|Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions
|36,657
|40,687
|40,567
|110,041
|121,941
|Income tax related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions
|(4,131
|)
|(1,731
|)
|(1,731
|)
|(12,403
|)
|(5,193
|)
|(Gain)/Loss on fair value change in investments in publicly traded companies
|(12,894
|)
|42,907
|(12,847
|)
|61,616
|58,126
|Loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|Adjusted net profit
|786,294
|703,627
|828,170
|1,709,136
|2,117,227
|Net profit margin
|6.1
|%
|4.3
|%
|6.1
|%
|3.1
|%
|4.4
|%
|Adjusted net profit margin
|10.2
|%
|8.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|7.8
|%
|8.9
|%
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|829
|4,653
|4,458
|3,123
|16,895
|Adjusted net profit attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders
|787,123
|708,280
|832,628
|1,712,259
|2,134,122
|Adjusted net profit per share, basic
|1.89
|1.69
|2.00
|4.09
|5.11
|Adjusted net profit per ADS, basic
|1.89
|1.69
|2.00
|4.09
|5.11
|Adjusted net profit per share, diluted
|1.75
|1.58
|1.85
|3.92
|4.74
|Adjusted net profit per ADS, diluted
|1.75
|1.58
|1.85
|3.92
|4.74
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic
|417,467,814
|418,461,204
|415,464,205
|418,989,673
|417,779,620
|Weighted average number of ADS, basic
|417,467,814
|418,461,204
|415,464,205
|418,989,673
|417,779,620
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted
|454,956,127
|453,578,335
|455,505,308
|439,461,086
|456,190,571
|Weighted average number of ADS, diluted
|454,956,127
|453,578,335
|455,505,308
|439,461,086
|456,190,571
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