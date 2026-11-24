(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Average daily active users (DAUs) were 123.5 million, representing an increase of 5% year over year. Average daily time spent was 121 minutes, driving total user time spent up by 14% year over year.

Total net revenues were RMB8.32 billion (US$1.24 billion), representing an increase of 8% year over year. Advertising revenues, a key driver of total net revenues, were RMB3.09 billion (US$460.4 million), representing an increase of 20% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB3.10 billion (US$462.8 million), representing an increase of 10% year over year. Gross profit margin reached 37.3%, improving from 36.7% in the same period of 2025.

Net profit was RMB504.1 million (US$75.2 million), representing an increase of 7% year over year. Adjusted net profit 1 was RMB828.2 million (US$123.5 million), representing an increase of 5% year over year.

“We drove healthy growth in the third quarter, with record community engagement alongside steady revenue gains and improving profitability,” said Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili.“DAUs climbed to nearly 124 million, monthly active users increased to 394 million, and average daily time spent rose to 121 minutes, each surpassing its previous peak. High-quality content is at the heart of our momentum. It draws users to Bilibili, gives them reason to stay and fosters genuine connections around shared passions. We are using AI to amplify these strengths, helping creators make quality content more easily and connecting it more efficiently with the users who value it most. While AI is reshaping much of the landscape, we believe that great content and vibrant communities remain the key to capturing users' intentional time and earning their long-term loyalty. In today's crowded market, this is Bilibili's irreplaceable edge.” Mr. Sam Fan, Chief Financial Officer of Bilibili, said,“Our financial performance continued to improve in the third quarter, with steady revenue growth and further margin expansion. Total net revenues grew 8% year over year, with advertising revenues delivering 20% year-over-year growth despite a challenging macro environment. Gross profit rose 10%, and gross margin improved to 37.3% from 36.7% a year ago, while operating profit and net profit grew 32% and 7% year over year, respectively. Continued improvement in profitability gives us greater flexibility to invest for the long term while maintaining financial discipline. We are focused on advancing our AI capabilities across video understanding, distribution and creation. We believe these investments will strengthen our foundation, sharpen our unique edge, and create value for our shareholders over time.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Total net revenues. Total net revenues were RMB8.32 billion (US$1.24 billion), representing an increase of 8% from the same period of 2025. Advertising. Revenues from advertising were RMB3.09 billion (US$460.4 million), representing an increase of 20% from the same period of 2025, mainly attributable to the Company's improved advertising product offerings and enhanced advertising efficiency. Value-added services (VAS). Revenues from VAS were RMB3.15 billion (US$469.6 million), representing an increase of 4% from the same period of 2025, mainly attributable to increased revenues from premium memberships and other value-added services. Mobile games. Revenues from mobile games were RMB1.41 billion (US$210.7 million), representing a 7% year-over-year decrease and a 1% quarter-over-quarter increase. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to a high base in the prior period, with the pace of decline continuing to narrow as San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia entered a more stable operating phase. IP derivatives and others. Revenues from IP derivatives and others were RMB670.1 million (US$100.0 million), representing an increase of 15% from the same period of 2025, mainly attributable to increased revenues from sales of IP derivatives and from offline events. Cost of revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB5.21 billion (US$777.8 million), representing an increase of 7% from the same period of 2025. Revenue-sharing costs, a key component of cost of revenues, were RMB3.11 billion (US$463.2 million), representing an increase of 2% from the same period of 2025. Gross profit. Gross profit was RMB3.10 billion (US$462.8 million), representing an increase of 10% from the same period of 2025, primarily driven by the growth in total net revenues, which outpaced the increase in cost of revenues, as the Company enhanced its monetization efficiency. Total operating expenses. Total operating expenses were RMB2.63 billion (US$392.9 million), representing an increase of 7% from the same period of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1.12 billion (US$166.4 million), representing an increase of 6% from the same period of 2025. General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB510.9 million (US$76.2 million), relatively flat compared with the same period of 2025. Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB1.01 billion (US$150.3 million), representing an increase of 11% from the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to server depreciation. Profit from operations. Profit from operations was RMB468.7 million (US$69.9 million), representing an increase of 32% year over year. Adjusted profit from operations 1 . Adjusted profit from operations was RMB807.4 million (US$120.4 million), representing an increase of 17% from the same period of 2025. Total other income, net. Total other income, net was RMB56.9 million (US$8.5 million), compared with RMB100.7 million in the same period of 2025. Income tax expense/benefit. Income tax expense was RMB21.5 million (US$3.2 million), compared with income tax benefit of RMB14.8 million in the same period of 2025. Net profit. Net profit was RMB504.1 million (US$75.2 million), representing an increase of 7% from the same period of 2025. Adjusted net profit 1 . Adjusted net profit was RMB828.2 million (US$123.5 million), representing an increase of 5% from the same period of 2025. Basic and diluted EPS and adjusted basic and diluted EPS 1 . Basic and diluted net profit per share were RMB1.22 (US$0.18) and RMB1.14 (US$0.17), respectively, compared with basic and diluted net profit per share of RMB1.13 and RMB1.05, respectively, in the same period of 2025. Adjusted basic and diluted net profit per share were RMB2.00 (US$0.30) and RMB1.85 (US$0.28), respectively, compared with RMB1.89 and RMB1.75, respectively, in the same period of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments of RMB25.71 billion (US$3.83 billion). Recent Developments In September 2026, the Company completed an offering of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of zero-interest convertible senior notes due 2031 (the“ Notes”). The Company used approximately US$100 million of the offering proceeds to concurrently repurchase 6,795,540 Class Z ordinary shares (each represented by one ADS) (the“ Concurrent Repurchase”), leaving approximately US$400 million in gross proceeds before offering costs. In addition, the Company entered into an agreement with subsidiaries of Tencent Holdings Limited for the subscription of an additional US$200 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the“ Tencent Notes Subscription”) and a concurrent repurchase of US$200 million of its Class Z ordinary shares (the“ Concurrent Tencent Repurchase”). The Tencent Notes Subscription and Concurrent Tencent Repurchase were approved by the Company's disinterested shareholders on October 28, 2026, and were completed on November 5, 2026. The Concurrent Repurchase and the Concurrent Tencent Repurchase were made pursuant to the Company's special share repurchase program (the“ Special Share Repurchase Program”), which is separate from the Company's two-year US$300 million share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2026 (the“ 2026 Program”). Under the Special Share Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased a total of 20,386,630 Class Z ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of US$300 million. All of these shares were cancelled as of the date of this announcement, reducing the Company's total number of issued shares by approximately 4.9% from the level immediately prior to the repurchases under the Special Share Repurchase Program. Pursuant to the 2026 Program, a total of 2.9 million of the Company's listed securities have been purchased for a total cost of approximately US$49.2 million as of the date of this announcement, with the remaining amount under the 2026 Program being approximately US$250.8 million. 1 Adjusted net profit, adjusted net profit margin, adjusted profit from operations and adjusted basic and diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.” Conference Call The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 24, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 24, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Bilibili Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with“All the Videos You Like” as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the“bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed users' viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and a frontier for promoting Chinese culture around the world.

For more information, please visit: .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted profit from operations, adjusted net profit, adjusted net profit margin, adjusted net profit per share and per ADS, basic and diluted and adjusted net profit attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, income tax related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, gain/loss on fair value change in investments in publicly traded companies and loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes. The Company calculates adjusted net profit margin by dividing the adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net profit, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred to could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“potential,”“continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the“Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; Bilibili's strategies; Bilibili's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili's ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili's ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.

Juliet Yang

Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: ...

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: ...

BILIBILI INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September

30, June

30, September

30, September

30, September

30, 2025

2026

2026

2025

2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Net revenues: Value-added services (VAS) 3,022,526 2,967,415 3,148,206 8,666,462 9,028,106 Advertising 2,569,930 3,130,759 3,086,676 7,016,453 8,806,223 Mobile games 1,510,739 1,391,902 1,412,448 4,854,227 4,326,902 IP derivatives and others 582,266 449,847 670,133 1,489,257 1,568,190 Total net revenues 7,685,461 7,939,923 8,317,463 22,026,399 23,729,421 Cost of revenues (4,867,533 ) (4,984,967 ) (5,214,489 ) (13,993,527 ) (14,898,251 ) Gross profit 2,817,928 2,954,956 3,102,974 8,032,872 8,831,170 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (1,050,774 ) (1,062,592 ) (1,115,686 ) (3,265,938 ) (3,330,989 ) General and administrative expenses (508,669 ) (510,848 ) (510,856 ) (1,533,938 ) (1,554,371 ) Research and development expenses (904,537 ) (1,008,646 ) (1,007,714 ) (2,612,428 ) (2,937,467 ) Total operating expenses (2,463,980 ) (2,582,086 ) (2,634,256 ) (7,412,304 ) (7,822,827 ) Profit from operations 353,948 372,870 468,718 620,568 1,008,343 Other income/(expense): Investment (loss)/income, net (including impairments) (70,336 ) (74,102 ) 25,495 (189,414 ) 15,944 Interest income 122,526 100,895 113,308 318,338 322,035 Interest expense (42,135 ) (37,549 ) (39,290 ) (110,212 ) (116,176 ) Exchange losses (21,683 ) (89,671 ) (57,423 ) (45,052 ) (221,649 ) Debt extinguishment loss - - - (2 ) - Others, net 112,321 99,050 14,761 105,966 109,848 Total other income/(expense), net 100,693 (1,377 ) 56,851 79,624 110,002 Profit before income tax 454,641 371,493 525,569 700,192 1,118,345 Income tax benefit/(expense) 14,760 (32,417 ) (21,502 ) (23,185 ) (73,207 ) Net profit 469,401 339,076 504,067 677,007 1,045,138 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 829 4,653 4,458 3,123 16,895 Net profit attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s

shareholders 470,230 343,729 508,525 680,130 1,062,033 Net profit per share, basic 1.13 0.82 1.22 1.62 2.54 Net profit per ADS, basic 1.13 0.82 1.22 1.62 2.54 Net profit per share, diluted 1.05 0.78 1.14 1.58 2.39 Net profit per ADS, diluted 1.05 0.78 1.14 1.58 2.39 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic 417,467,814 418,461,204 415,464,205 418,989,673 417,779,620 Weighted average number of ADS, basic 417,467,814 418,461,204 415,464,205 418,989,673 417,779,620 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted 454,956,127 453,578,335 455,505,308 439,461,086 456,190,571 Weighted average number of ADS, diluted 454,956,127 453,578,335 455,505,308 439,461,086 456,190,571



The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.





BILIBILI INC.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

30,

June

30,

September

30,

September

30,

September

30,

2025

2026

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 27,418 28,078 29,729 77,728 87,214 Sales and marketing expenses 19,277 22,122 22,894 55,494 68,844 General and administrative expenses 141,341 135,717 139,919 423,003 431,450 Research and development expenses 109,225 96,771 105,572 316,648 309,707 Total 297,261 282,688 298,114 872,873 897,215





BILIBILI INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, As of

September 30, 2025

2026

RMB RMB Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 12,183,538 6,754,445 Time deposits 5,522,327 7,978,501 Restricted cash 50,800 - Accounts receivable, net 1,268,219 1,733,248 Prepayments and other current assets 2,077,999 2,846,860 Short-term investments 6,447,197 10,977,596 Total current assets 27,550,080 30,290,650 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 695,105 1,960,518 Production cost, net 1,599,896 1,341,438 Intangible assets, net 3,109,603 2,633,903 Goodwill 2,818,125 2,818,125 Long-term investments, net 4,761,653 4,657,537 Other long-term assets 633,301 1,402,587 Total non-current assets 13,617,683 14,814,108 Total assets 41,167,763 45,104,758 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 5,497,415 5,811,249 Salary and welfare payables 1,710,322 1,619,634 Taxes payable 405,887 343,557 Short-term loans and current portion of long-term debts 4,860,846 4,877,509 Deferred revenue 4,661,863 4,935,913 Accrued liabilities and other payables 3,190,679 3,232,571 Total current liabilities 20,327,012 20,820,433 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 4,775,871 9,237,774 Other long-term liabilities 516,317 511,876 Total non-current liabilities 5,292,188 9,749,650 Total liabilities 25,619,200 30,570,083 Total Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders' equity 15,573,282 14,575,137 Noncontrolling interests (24,719 ) (40,462 ) Total shareholders' equity 15,548,563 14,534,675 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 41,167,763 45,104,758





BILIBILI INC.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September

30, June

30, September

30, September

30, September

30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Profit from operations 353,948 372,870 468,718 620,568 1,008,343 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 297,261 282,688 298,114 872,873 897,215 Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions 36,657 40,687 40,567 110,041 121,941 Adjusted profit from operations 687,866 696,245 807,399 1,603,482 2,027,499 Net profit 469,401 339,076 504,067 677,007 1,045,138 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 297,261 282,688 298,114 872,873 897,215 Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions 36,657 40,687 40,567 110,041 121,941 Income tax related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions (4,131 ) (1,731 ) (1,731 ) (12,403 ) (5,193 ) (Gain)/Loss on fair value change in investments in publicly traded companies (12,894 ) 42,907 (12,847 ) 61,616 58,126 Loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes - - - 2 - Adjusted net profit 786,294 703,627 828,170 1,709,136 2,117,227 Net profit margin 6.1 % 4.3 % 6.1 % 3.1 % 4.4 % Adjusted net profit margin 10.2 % 8.9 % 10.0 % 7.8 % 8.9 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 829 4,653 4,458 3,123 16,895 Adjusted net profit attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders 787,123 708,280 832,628 1,712,259 2,134,122 Adjusted net profit per share, basic 1.89 1.69 2.00 4.09 5.11 Adjusted net profit per ADS, basic 1.89 1.69 2.00 4.09 5.11 Adjusted net profit per share, diluted 1.75 1.58 1.85 3.92 4.74 Adjusted net profit per ADS, diluted 1.75 1.58 1.85 3.92 4.74 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic 417,467,814 418,461,204 415,464,205 418,989,673 417,779,620 Weighted average number of ADS, basic 417,467,814 418,461,204 415,464,205 418,989,673 417,779,620 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted 454,956,127 453,578,335 455,505,308 439,461,086 456,190,571 Weighted average number of ADS, diluted 454,956,127 453,578,335 455,505,308 439,461,086 456,190,571



