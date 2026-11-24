MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Strengthens Management Team to Support Next Stage of Growth; Signs Agreement to Acquire Brondell Inc. and Expand U.S. Presence

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading global technology company for home water systems, today announced the appointment of Mr. Zhigang (Sam) Yang as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 20, 2026. In this role, Mr. Yang will oversee the Company's finance, strategy, investment and financing functions. The appointment further strengthens the Company's management team as Viomi expands its global footprint and moves into its next stage of growth.

Mr. Yang has 24 years of experience in financial management and has served the Company for many years. He brings extensive experience in group financial management and capital markets operations of listed companies. Having long worked on the front lines of the business, he has a thorough understanding of Viomi's operations and a strong track record of putting business strategy into practice through financial management. Mr. Yang received a bachelor's degree from Northeast Forestry University and a master's degree from Hong Kong Baptist University.

“We are pleased to appoint Sam as our Chief Financial Officer,” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi.“With Sam in place, our management team is well positioned to execute our strategy as we broaden our market channels and expand our overseas business. We look forward to Sam's contributions as we build long-term value for our shareholders.”

In line with the continued expansion of its overseas business, Viomi has also entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“ Merger Agreement”) to acquire Brondell Inc. (“ Brondell”), a home wellness and water filtration products company founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, through an all-cash merger (the“ Transaction”). Brondell has a professional and well-structured team with deep industry expertise, broad channel coverage across North America and a well-recognized brand presence, with a product portfolio spanning bidets, smart toilets and water purifiers. The Transaction would complement Viomi's home water solutions and extend the Company's reach in the North American home wellness market.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, a newly formed indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company will merge with and into Brondell, with Brondell surviving as an indirect subsidiary of the Company. The merger consideration will be paid in cash and is based on a base consideration subject to customary adjustments for Brondell's cash, indebtedness, net working capital and transaction expenses, as well as a post-closing true-up. The Company expects to fund the Transaction with cash on hand and the proceeds of bank financing, and it has guaranteed the payment and performance obligations of its subsidiaries under the Merger Agreement. The Merger Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including the approval of Brondell's stockholders.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is“AI for Better water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive“Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading“Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

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About Brondell Inc.

With over 23 years in the industry, Brondell develops products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint. With a focus on customer wellness, Brondell harnesses cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, and commercial spaces. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, and third-party certifications. Brondell's products have earned numerous accolades, including the Good Housekeeping 2027 Kitchen Award for its JemaTM Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, statements regarding the expected timing and completion of the Transaction, the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Transaction, and the sources of funding for the Transaction, as well as Viomi's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Viomi's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the Transaction are not satisfied or waived on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; Viomi's ability to successfully integrate Brondell's business and realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the retention of Brondell's key employees, customers and suppliers; general economic, trade and tariff conditions in the United States and China; and the other risks set forth in Viomi's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Viomi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

E-mail: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: ...

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ...