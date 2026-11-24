Fintech Market In India: USD 127.6 Billion By 2032 With Digital Payments Leading At A 42.69% Market Share In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 51.3 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 59.65 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 127.6 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 16.42 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Service Proposition, By End-User and By User Interface
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
India Fintech Market Analysis by Region
Strong UPI activity across major urban districts is creating opportunities for fintech providers to expand beyond payments. Bengaluru Urban, Mumbai Suburban, and Pune show high transaction activity, highlighting markets where digital financial services have an established user base. Although some UPI transactions do not include geographic information, the available district-level data can help identify areas with potential demand for digital lending, insurance, and investment services.
Digital payment availability does not always translate into regular use of payment instruments. While access has expanded across India, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, fintech providers still have an opportunity to encourage more frequent digital transactions. Strengthening RuPay debit-card usage can help convert existing payment access into active and repeat usage, creating further opportunities for providers targeting underserved markets.
The expansion of digital payment infrastructure in smaller cities and towns is increasing the physical reach of fintech services. Growing deployment of digital devices across Tier 3 and 4 centers and northeastern states is giving merchants more access to electronic payment acceptance. For fintech providers, maintaining strong merchant relationships and encouraging regular customer transactions will be important for turning this expanding infrastructure into sustained usage.
Key Companies Covered in the India Fintech Market
- Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd)
- PhonePe Ltd
- Razorpay Software Ltd
- Pine Labs Ltd
- PayU Payments Pvt Ltd
- BharatPe (Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd)
- MobiKwik (One MobiKwik Systems Ltd)
- PolicyBazaar (PB Fintech Ltd)
- Zerodha Broking Ltd
- Upstox (RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd)
- Groww (Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd)
- CRED (Dreamplug Technologies Pvt Ltd)
- Slice (Slice Small Finance Bank Ltd)
- KreditBee (KrazyBee Services Ltd)
Lendingkart Finance Ltd
axio (CapFloat Financial Services Pvt Ltd)
- NeoGrowth Credit Pvt Ltd
- Navi Ltd
- Jupiter (Amica Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd)
- NIYO (Finnew Solutions Pvt Ltd)
Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence
Fintech Investment Market Size: The Fintech Investment Market was valued at USD 165.20 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow from USD 175.10 billion in 2027 to USD 243.30 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.80% during 2027–2032. The market is recovering from the correction that followed the 2021 peak, with growth increasingly supported by larger investment deals rather than a broad rise in overall deal activity.
Digital Asset Management Market Size: The digital asset management market is valued at USD 6.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.51 billion in 2026 and USD 14.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.94% during 2026–2031. Rising content volumes across omnichannel commerce, growing adoption of cloud-native AI platforms, and stricter accessibility and data-sovereignty requirements are influencing vendor strategies and product development.
Cryptocurrency Market Growth: The cryptocurrency market is projected to grow from USD 4.87 trillion in 2025 to USD 6.16 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 20.01 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 26.56% during 2026–2031. Market growth is increasingly shifting from speculative retail activity toward regulated utility, supported by institutional adoption of compliant access products and blockchain-based settlement infrastructure across major economies.
Fintech As a Service Market Share: The Fintech as a Service Market is segmented by type (deposit and account infrastructure, and more), end user (banks and other deposit-takers, and more), service component (hosted platform and application, and more), deployment model (public cloud, and more), and geography (North America, South America, and more). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).
Healthcare Fintech Market Analysis: The healthcare fintech market is relatively concentrated in revenue-cycle management and payer-connectivity services, while patient financing and embedded payment solutions remain more fragmented. Optum, Waystar, and Zelis maintain strong market positions through transaction scale, established payer relationships, and extensive data assets, creating significant barriers for smaller providers seeking enterprise contracts and greater healthcare fintech market share.
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse , Data Center Intelligence and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com.
CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment