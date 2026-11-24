Hyderabad, India, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, India fintech market size is projected to grow from USD 51.3 billion in 2026 to USD 59.65 billion in 2027 and USD 127.6 billion by 2032, at a 16.42% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Shared payment and identity infrastructure is supporting digital lending by connecting customers, transaction data, and financial institutions. Embedded checkout credit and GST-linked working-capital services are further expanding fintech applications across consumer and business financing. A select-UPI merchant-fee framework announced in September 2026 keeps small-value merchant payments fee-free while applying charges above a defined threshold, supporting wider payment adoption and fintech expansion.

India Fintech Market Growth Drivers

Account Aggregators Strengthen Data-Driven Lending

India's Account Aggregator framework is helping lenders use permissioned financial data more effectively during credit assessment. By connecting customer information from different financial institutions with lending workflows, the system can support faster and more informed underwriting. Its use across products such as home loans, loans against property, and other credit services is also creating opportunities for fintech providers to offer data integration, verification, and underwriting solutions.

Digital Public Infrastructure Expands Access to Financial Services

India's digital public infrastructure, including UPI, Aadhaar, and OCEN, is making financial services more accessible through paperless and digitally connected processes. Aadhaar-based identity verification and transaction data can help providers simplify customer onboarding and credit assessment. Initiatives such as SIDBI's GST Sahay are also combining OCEN, Account Aggregators, GST data, and banking information to support digital, invoice-based lending. This growing infrastructure is helping fintech providers extend financial services to more consumers and small businesses while reducing reliance on traditional documentation.

MSME Formalization Opens New Opportunities for Digital Lending

The formalization of MSMEs is creating stronger opportunities for fintech providers to develop digital financing solutions. Business registrations and GST records are helping lenders connect verified business activity with credit assessment. Products such as GST-linked working-capital loans can use recent sales invoices to evaluate financing needs, reducing reliance on traditional paperwork. This growing pool of structured business data is supporting more targeted lending solutions for formalized MSMEs.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says“Mordor Intelligence combines reported market developments with consistent research practices to provide a clear view of India fintech market trends, growth drivers, and competitive shifts. Its structured approach supports decision-makers seeking a measured perspective grounded in current industry evidence.”

Key Segments Covered in the India Fintech Market Report

By Service Proposition

Digital Payments

Digital Lending and Financing

Digital Investments

Insurtech

Neobanking

By End-User



Retail Businesses

By User Interface

Mobile Applications

Web / Browser

POS / IoT Devices

Overview – India Fintech Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 51.3 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 59.65 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 127.6 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 16.42 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Service Proposition, By End-User and By User Interface Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



India Fintech Market Analysis by Region

Strong UPI activity across major urban districts is creating opportunities for fintech providers to expand beyond payments. Bengaluru Urban, Mumbai Suburban, and Pune show high transaction activity, highlighting markets where digital financial services have an established user base. Although some UPI transactions do not include geographic information, the available district-level data can help identify areas with potential demand for digital lending, insurance, and investment services.

Digital payment availability does not always translate into regular use of payment instruments. While access has expanded across India, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, fintech providers still have an opportunity to encourage more frequent digital transactions. Strengthening RuPay debit-card usage can help convert existing payment access into active and repeat usage, creating further opportunities for providers targeting underserved markets.

The expansion of digital payment infrastructure in smaller cities and towns is increasing the physical reach of fintech services. Growing deployment of digital devices across Tier 3 and 4 centers and northeastern states is giving merchants more access to electronic payment acceptance. For fintech providers, maintaining strong merchant relationships and encouraging regular customer transactions will be important for turning this expanding infrastructure into sustained usage.

Key Companies Covered in the India Fintech Market

Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd)

PhonePe Ltd

Razorpay Software Ltd

Pine Labs Ltd

PayU Payments Pvt Ltd

BharatPe (Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd)

MobiKwik (One MobiKwik Systems Ltd)

PolicyBazaar (PB Fintech Ltd)

Zerodha Broking Ltd

Upstox (RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd)

Groww (Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd)

CRED (Dreamplug Technologies Pvt Ltd)

Slice (Slice Small Finance Bank Ltd)



KreditBee (KrazyBee Services Ltd)



Lendingkart Finance Ltd

axio (CapFloat Financial Services Pvt Ltd)

NeoGrowth Credit Pvt Ltd

Navi Ltd

Jupiter (Amica Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd)

NIYO (Finnew Solutions Pvt Ltd)

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Fintech As a Service Market Share: The Fintech as a Service Market is segmented by type (deposit and account infrastructure, and more), end user (banks and other deposit-takers, and more), service component (hosted platform and application, and more), deployment model (public cloud, and more), and geography (North America, South America, and more). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

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