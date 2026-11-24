SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dianyang continues to develop handheld infrared thermal imaging solutions for temperature measurement, equipment inspection, and thermal analysis across various industries. Its handheld thermal camera portfolio includes multiple models with different infrared resolutions, imaging features, and measurement capabilities, providing options for users involved in industrial inspection and professional temperature monitoring.Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Dianyang Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of infrared thermal imaging solutions. The company offers a range of thermal imaging products, including handheld thermal imaging cameras, smartphone thermal cameras, stationary PCBA thermal imaging cameras, non-destructive testing equipment, thermal night vision devices, and thermal riflescopes.Dianyang Offers Multiple Handheld Thermal Camera ModelsDianyang's handheld thermal camera portfolio covers different infrared detector resolutions and product configurations. The listed models include the DP-64D Pro, DP-25DV, DP-25DR, DP-38D, DP-12D, DP-09D, DP-11, and DP-38 thermal cameras.The DP-64D Pro Series Thermal Imaging Camera features a 640 × 512 pixel infrared resolution, providing a high-resolution thermal imaging option within the product portfolio. The DP-25DV supports onsite thermal video recording and features a 256 × 192 pixel infrared sensor, while the DP-25DR also offers a 256 × 192 pixel resolution and supports laser point measurement and laser ranging with a stated range of 40 meters.The DP-38D Professional Thermal Camera is equipped with a 4.3-inch full-color IPS touchscreen and a 384 × 288 pixel infrared resolution. Its configuration includes laser point measurement features. Another model, the DP-38 Professional Thermal Camera, combines a 384 × 288 pixel infrared resolution with a 5-megapixel visible-light camera and a 4.3-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen.These different configurations allow users to evaluate handheld thermal cameras according to their imaging requirements, measurement needs, and inspection environments.Temperature Measurement and Imaging FeaturesTemperature measurement is a central function of handheld infrared thermal cameras. Dianyang's product lineup includes models with different temperature measurement capabilities and imaging features to support inspection tasks.The DP-12D Thermal Imaging Camera features a 120 × 90 infrared detector resolution and automatic high- and low-temperature tracking. The DP-09D Thermal Camera is equipped with a 96 × 96 infrared detector and supports a temperature measurement range of -20°C to 550°C.The DP-11 Thermal Camera features a 120 × 90 resolution and combines infrared and visible-light imaging. It also supports 3D thermal analysis, providing additional thermal data analysis capabilities within its configuration.Other models in the portfolio include onsite thermal video recording, laser point measurement, laser ranging, and different display configurations. These functions are relevant to users who need to capture thermal images, monitor temperature variations, or collect inspection data during field operations.Applications Across Industrial and Professional InspectionInfrared thermal imaging is used across industries where temperature-related information supports inspection, monitoring, and diagnostic activities. Dianyang identifies power utilities, manufacturing, automobile diagnostics, solar power, building inspection, security, UAV drones, and defense among the sectors served by its products.Handheld thermal cameras provide a portable format for infrared imaging and temperature measurement. Depending on the model's configuration, users can access infrared images, visible-light images, temperature measurement functions, and additional analytical features.In industrial inspection environments, thermal imaging can help users observe temperature distribution and identify areas requiring further examination. Different detector resolutions and measurement functions allow users to select products according to the requirements of their inspection tasks.Dianyang's range of handheld cameras includes entry-level resolution options as well as higher-resolution models, offering different configurations for professional users.Research, Development, and Manufacturing CapabilitiesShenzhen Dianyang Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2013 and focuses on infrared thermal imaging systems. According to the company's introduction, it operates under the manufacturing infrastructure of its parent company, VHD Group, which owns a seven-story production base in Dongguan, China.The manufacturing facility is equipped with SMT production lines, CNC machining centers, and injection molding systems. Multiple dust-free workshops support precision assembly and environmental control throughout the production process.Dianyang also highlights its research and development capabilities, intellectual property resources, and manufacturing infrastructure as part of its corporate development. The company reports more than 40 patents and independent intellectual property rights, with research and development personnel accounting for more than 40% of its workforce.These resources support its product development activities in infrared thermal imaging, including handheld cameras and other thermal imaging solutions.Quality Certifications and Global DistributionDianyang states that its products undergo testing and have achieved international certifications, including CE, FCC, and RoHS. These certifications are part of the company's quality and compliance framework for its product portfolio.As a subsidiary of VHD Group, Dianyang benefits from the group's financial resources, strategic support, and supply chain infrastructure. The company also maintains a global distribution network covering Asia, Europe, North America, and other regions.Its products serve customers in various industries, including power utilities, manufacturing, automobile diagnostics, solar power, building inspection, security, UAV drones, and defense.Handheld Thermal Imaging Solutions for Diverse RequirementsDianyang's handheld thermal camera portfolio combines different infrared resolutions, temperature measurement functions, visible-light imaging features, and analytical capabilities. Models such as the DP-64D Pro, DP-25DV, DP-25DR, DP-38D, DP-12D, DP-09D, DP-11, and DP-38 provide users with different configurations to consider when selecting infrared inspection equipment.With its focus on infrared thermal imaging research, development, and manufacturing, Dianyang continues to offer handheld thermal imaging products for industrial and professional inspection requirements.For more information about Dianyang's handheld thermal cameras and infrared thermal imaging solutions, visit the company's official website.Official Website:

Shenzhen Dianyang Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Dianyang Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 75528505260

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Dianyang Handheld Thermal Cameras Support Industrial Temperature Inspection Applications News Provided By Globalso November 24, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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