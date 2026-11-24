The report draws on industry analysis and proprietary consumer technology data to forecast key shifts in consumer behavior across commerce, advertising and marketing in 2027.

To distance from AI, Human-Washing covers a broad range of tactics spanning hand-drawn design to behind-the-scenes (BTS) and bloopers to cute mascots and live events.

The 2027 Predictions Report reveals the rise of 'human-washing', a social media reckoning and a swell in PR budgets as brands compete in the age of AI.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ATTN Economy has released its second annual predictions report: 2027 Predictions in the Attention Economy, revealing brands will fight to prove their 'human-ness', sentiment farming will be on the rise and a wave of regulation will hit social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to cope with the changing landscape of consumer technology in a new AI era.The report draws on industry analysis and proprietary consumer technology data from more than 23 sources to forecast key shifts in consumer behavior, market regulations and buyer trust across commerce, advertising and marketing in 2027.The report covers three predictions:1)“Human-Washing”: Brands will try to soften their image and appear more 'human' through branding and marketing in an attempt to distance themselves from AI. This will show up across 14 different tactics of“human-washing” ranging from hand-drawn designs to bloopers and (BTS) behind-the-scenes content to 'cutesy' mascots to live experiences.2) A Social Media Reckoning: A wave of social media and algorithm regulation, 22 years in the making, will hit big tech from mounting regulatory pressure, landmark court rulings and a groundswell of consumer concerns. The fallout will result in widespread guardrails and knock-on effects for how information is disseminated and accessed for the world's 6.15 billion internet users including: the end of the forced algorithmic feed, the growth of direct monetization of consumers, and the increase of gambling ads due to new age verifications.3) The Rise of Sentiment Farming and PR Hacking: As brands battle for visibility in a zero click marketing era, PR budgets will swell. With 84% of AI citations coming from earned media, companies will seek to influence AI discovery through PR tactics, including CEO roadshows and manifestos, seeding narrative shifts, paid fixer firms and PR blitzes.Chief Analyst and report author, Lexi Sydow, says:“We live in an attention economy, where attention is our most valuable currency. Record-setting consumer adoption of GenAI, expansive AI data center buildout and plummeting AI sentiment are rewriting the rules for how brands engage with customers and get found in this environment. What's emerging is a secondary market of trust and credibility. If we listen to what the market signals, we'll see our humanity may just be the best resource marketers have.”“Our aim with the publication of the 2027 Predictions in the Attention Economy report is to bring a data-driven look into the macro forces shaping the attention economy so that brands can prepare to reach consumers in this rapidly changing climate.”Read the full 2027 Predictions in the Attention Economy report for complete findings.About The ATTN EconomyThe ATTN Economy is an independent research and media company decoding how attention moves, what captures it and how those dynamics shape behavior, culture and markets. Through data-driven analysis, insights and industry conversations, we decode why certain ideas and behaviors break through and how they shape markets, influence perception and drive power in the attention economy. Founded in 2026 by consumer technology veterans, The ATTN Economy delivers weekly insights across technology, advertising, sports and mobile trends. Our aim is to make the dynamics shaping the public attention visible, understandable and actionable for every person and every organization. To read our insights and learn more about the company, visit attneconomy.###

Lexi Sydow

The ATTN Economy

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Latest Research by The ATTN Economy Reveals Three Trends That will Shape Commerce, Advertising and Marketing in 2027 News Provided By The ATTN Economy November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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