WIELD opens beside any clothing product page and scores the piece and its brand on labor, environment, materials and animal welfare.

The free WIELD Holiday Gift Guide. Download it at mailchi/wielditwell/holidayguide2026

From Marissa Christiansen, executive director of the Climate and Wildfire Institute, a free Chrome extension that does the vetting before you buy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the upcoming biggest shopping weekend of the year, most people will click "buy" without knowing who made the product, where it's from, what it's made of, or what it leaves in its wake. WIELD wants to change that by making the information that matters and better options immediately accessible. Today founder Marissa Christiansen launched WIELD, a free Chrome extension that opens beside any clothing product page and, in seconds, shows how the piece and its brand measure up on labor, environment, materials and animal welfare, then suggests better alternatives in a similar style.

The holidays are when good intentions meet a long gift list and a short deadline. Shoppers want their gifts to mean something, and to support companies that reflect their values. The hard part is knowing for sure. A clothing tag reveals little about how a garment was made, brand claims are hard to trust, and nobody has time to research every brand in the middle of Black Friday deals. WIELD brings that information to the moment of choice, so every gift can be a good one.

"This time of year, we spend more than at any other, and most of us want those dollars to do some good. But we can't be sure what our purchases are actually supporting. I built WIELD so you can check before you check out. Your money is power. This season, wield it well," said Marissa Christiansen, founder of WIELD.

Why she built it

Christiansen is executive director of the Climate and Wildfire Institute, a governor-appointed member of the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, and previously served as president and CEO of Friends of the Los Angeles River. Even after years in the environmental movement, she couldn't find an easy answer. In 2018, eight months pregnant, she spent hours searching for an outfit she could feel good about wearing to an environmental nonprofit's gala. "If it's this hard for me, it's hard for everyone," she wrote. WIELD is the shortcut she set out to build.

"We can't buy our way out of climate change, but our collective choices help determine which business models grow, and which ones become obsolete," Christiansen said.

How it works

- Set your values. Shoppers choose the issues that matter most, and WIELD weights every score around them. They can also set hard requirements, like vegan or cruelty-free.

- Shop as usual. WIELD opens in Chrome's side panel on clothing product pages at the stores people already use.

- Choose better. Each piece gets a score with a plain-language explanation, like what its fibers typically mean, plus brand ratings and mindful alternatives with prices.

Built on evidence, not marketing

Brand ratings come from independent third-party sources whenever possible, not from a brand's own claims. When evidence is missing, the score goes down, not up. Brands cannot pay to be recommended, and every suggested alternative is chosen to be less impactful than the original.

WIELD's approach is about progress, not guilt. Nothing is perfectly sustainable, and small, better choices add up.

Introducing The WIELD List

WIELD launches alongside The WIELD List, an editorial series celebrating the people and organizations changing how we shop. The series opens with a feature on founder Marissa Christiansen, and the first honorees include:

- Kristy Drutman, founder of Brown Girl Green and Green Jobs Board, for connecting people to climate careers and making sustainability part of everyday culture.

- Priscila Guedes, fashion model and sustainable fashion advocate, for bringing sustainable values to fashion's biggest stages.

- Maryna Zlenko, fashion creator and social media marketing strategist, whose work with luxury fashion, beauty and jewelry houses has given her an insider's eye for the difference between a beautiful brand story and a brand that truly lives its values. She manages social media marketing for WIELD.

Nominations for The WIELD List are open at wielditwell/the-wield-list.

A free holiday gift guide

For anyone still working through their list, WIELD has also released a free Holiday Gift Guide: 142 gifts from brands that passed the WIELD check, from gifts under $50 to pieces for a holiday night out and gifts for little ones. Every gift has a link and a QR code.

Get the guide at mailchi/wielditwell/holidayguide2026.

Availability

WIELD is free on the Chrome Web Store for desktop: href="" rel="external nofollow" google/detail/wield/lpiccodphmfkocagdhmocfikbobmhli. Learn more at wielditwell.

About WIELD

WIELD is shopping intelligence that matches your values. The free Chrome extension scores clothing on labor, environment, materials and animal welfare, weighted by what each shopper cares about, and suggests better alternatives from a curated catalog of brands. WIELD earns a commission on some purchases made through its links. Sponsorships and partnerships never decide a recommendation on their own. WIELD was founded by Marissa Christiansen.

Media contact

Marissa Christiansen

WIELD

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Marissa Christiansen

Wield

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New Free Tool WIELD Helps Holiday Shoppers Avoid Brands That Go Against Their Values News Provided By Wield November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail, Technology



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