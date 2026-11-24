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Stefano Scandelli, Quorso's new Managing Director of EMEA and APAC

Retail software and enterprise sales veteran joins Quorso as Managing Director of EMEA and APAC to expand store operations platform beyond its US and UK base

- Julian MillsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quorso, the intelligent management platform for multi-store retailers, today announced that Stefano Scandelli has joined the company as Managing Director EMEA and APAC. Scandelli will lead Quorso's growth across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, building on Quorso's work with retailers including Circle K, Dollar General, Tractor Supply Company, Currys, Avolta, and others.Based in Bergamo, Italy, Scandelli joins Quorso following eight years in senior leadership roles at RELEX Solutions. As Senior Vice President EMEA and APAC, he built RELEX's sales organisation in Europe to more than 100 people and developed its Asia-Pacific business across five countries. During his tenure, the company grew from fewer than 300 employees to more than 2,000, with over 700 customers. He also launched and ran the company's manufacturing business unit as Managing Director, adding more than 100 customers. During his tenure, he led major transformation programs with some of Europe and Australia's largest grocers and retailers.Before RELEX, Scandelli spent 15 years at JDA Software (now Blue Yonder), where he opened the company's Italian and Iberian operations and rose to Group Vice President for Southern Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa.“I have spent my career helping retailers plan better – the right product, at the right time, in the right place,” said Scandelli.“But the real value is in executing those plans in thousands of stores, every day. That's what Quorso unlocks. It tells every store manager and field leader the critical actions that will deliver improved store results, and shows whether those actions worked. Retailers in Europe and Asia-Pacific face the same pressure on revenue, margin, and labour as their peers in the US, and I want to bring this to them.”“Stefano has built and scaled enterprise software businesses with some of the world's leading retailers, and he has done it more than once,” said Julian Mills, co-founder and CEO of Quorso.“His relationships, combined with his deep understanding of how retailers evaluate, adopt, and scale technology, make him an ideal leader to accelerate our growth across EMEA and APAC. As Quorso continues its rapid growth and expands its partnerships with leading global retailers, Stefano will play a critical role in our next chapter.”Scandelli's appointment follows Quorso's minority growth investment from Summit Partners in 2025.About QuorsoQuorso's Intelligent Management Platform for retail leaders transforms overwhelming store data into personalized, high-impact actions for every store and field leader, every day. By connecting disparate systems and applying AI to identify highest impact opportunities, Quorso helps multi-store retailers improve commercial KPIs, increase productivity, and cut through the noise of fragmented tools and dashboards. Trusted by 50,000+ stores globally, Quorso is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit .

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Quorso appoints former RELEX Solutions Executive Stefano Scandelli to lead EMEA and APAC expansion News Provided By Quorso November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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