Health Sharing options help Americans find a safety net.

- Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWellTMRINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the midterm elections behind them, millions of Americans are now facing a more immediate decision: how to manage their healthcare costs in 2027. While election results may influence the future direction of healthcare policy, they have done little to change the premiums consumers are encountering during the current Open Enrollment period.According to a November 6 report from KFF, the national average cost of benchmark Silver plans offered through Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces is increasing 13% for 2027, following a 26% increase in 2026. The consecutive increases come as many households continue to adjust to the expiration of enhanced federal premium tax credits at the end of 2025.For families, self-employed individuals, and small business owners, the question is becoming less about what lawmakers may do next and more about what they can afford today.That uncertainty is bringing renewed attention to alternatives such as Health Care Sharing Ministries, which offer eligible individuals and families a community-based approach to managing medical expenses without purchasing a traditional health insurance policy.One such organization offering real safety nets for healthcare, netWellTM, has announced that existing members will see no increase in their monthly membership contributions for 2027."Our primary mission is helping our members access quality care while saving them on monthly costs associated with insurance," said Bob Malone of netWell. "Our members will have no increase in their monthly contributions as Open Enrollment comes to a close in January 2027."As traditional insurance premiums continue rising, predictable monthly healthcare expenses have become an increasingly important consideration for household budgets.Unlike conventional health insurance, Health Care Sharing Ministries operate through a community of members who contribute toward one another's eligible medical expenses. Operating through monthly membership contributions, the administrators for netWellTM specifically arrange for access to care through Aetna's First Health PPO network of providers and Doctors.For individuals exploring alternatives, netWellTM offers several membership options allowing most to keep their doctor, while also having access to telemedicine services, prescription resources, and medical bill negotiation assistance.“Not all health sharing ministries are created equal”, shared Malone.“It's important when looking into this type of service to choose one like ours where you can still have your medical bills paid on your behalf instead of always chasing reimbursements, as well as one using a known network of providers and trusted brands like Labcorp for lab work.”Another distinction is timing. While ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment generally ends January 15, netWell's Always Open Enrollment allows individuals and families to apply for membership throughout the year, without waiting for an annual enrollment period or qualifying life event.As Washington prepares for another round of healthcare policy discussions, Americans are already making decisions about their financial and medical needs for the coming year. For households seeking greater predictability in healthcare spending, understanding the full range of available options may be just as important as following the political debate.For more information, visit or call 1-866-NETWELL (638-9355).About netWellTMnetWellTM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry providing a community-based approach to sharing eligible medical expenses. Through multiple membership options and healthcare resources, netWell helps individuals and families manage healthcare expenses while participating in a community committed to sharing one another's medical needs.

Ben Arndt

netWellTM HealthShare

+1 866-638-9355

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