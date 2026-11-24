Overall Grand Prize Fiction Winner

The Great Dane

Suanne Laqueur

Contemporary literary novel about grief, identity and unexpected love earns the program's top fiction honor.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reader Views has named The Great Dane by Suanne Laqueur the Grand Prize Gold winner for Overall Best Fiction in the 2026 Reader Views Literary Awards. The top fiction honor includes a $1,000 cash prize and additional promotional opportunities.In The Great Dane, Liko Greenman is struggling to move forward after the death of his son when he becomes absorbed in an unsolved mystery hidden inside his son's favorite video game. Following a clue takes him to Birch Island, New York, and to Danelaw Strong, a man with losses and a complicated history of his own. Together, they pursue the puzzle and discover unexpected possibilities for connection, belonging and love.Blending a mystery with an intimate portrait of bereavement, the novel looks beyond conventional ideas of family and relationships to explore the difficult work of rebuilding a life after loss.In his review for Reader Views, Paul Knobloch writes,“The Great Dane does a fantastic job of exploring the process of mourning.”The Great Dane (Independently Published, 2026; ISBN: 979-8988021674) is available through booksellers. Read the Reader Views review.ABOUT THE AUTHORSuanne Laqueur is an award-winning independent author of contemporary fiction, including the Fish Tales and Venery series. Her books often explore family dynamics, trauma, love and healing. Her novel An Exaltation of Larks won the grand prize in the 2017 Writer's Digest Book Awards.Learn more about the author:ABOUT THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDSFounded in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards celebrate excellence in independent publishing. The program recognizes authors who self-publish or publish through small presses, hybrid publishers and university presses. With separate Fiction and Non-Fiction competitions, the awards recognize outstanding books across genres and subject areas, including overall grand prize honors. Learn more about the awards.

Sheri Hoyte

Reader Views

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Suanne Laqueur's The Great Dane Wins 2026 Reader Views Grand Prize Gold Award for Fiction News Provided By Reader Views November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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