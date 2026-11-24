Grand Prize Silver Award in Fiction

The Corpse Problem

Brenna Lorenz

A wildly inventive blend of crime, science fiction and black comedy takes the overall fiction silver award.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reader Views has awarded the Grand Prize Silver honor for Overall Best Fiction in its 2026 Literary Awards to The Corpse Problem by Brenna E. Lorenz. The recognition includes a $500 cash prize and additional promotional opportunities.Fabian Glanders wakes from a binge to discover two bodies in his apartment and almost no memory of how they got there. A case of mistaken identity soon draws him into the troubles of his two identical brothers, whose lives involve law enforcement, questionable business ventures and genetic engineering. The seemingly simple problem of the corpses grows into a much stranger and more far-reaching predicament.With its offbeat cast and escalating absurdity, The Corpse Problem mixes a darkly comic crime story with questions about scientific ambition, morality and human behavior.Reader Views reviewer Paul Knobloch calls it“one of the most original novels I have read in a long spell,” praising its unusual blend of literary genres.The Corpse Problem (Independently Published, 2026; paperback ISBN: 979-8295483066) is available through booksellers. Read the Reader Views review.ABOUT THE AUTHORBrenna E. Lorenz is a geochemist and retired college professor who has conducted research in onomastics, the study of names. She earned a Ph.D. from Memorial University of Newfoundland and has taught at several institutions, including the University of Guam. She lives in northern Illinois and writes fiction with an appetite for the peculiar and absurd.Learn more about the author:ABOUT THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDSFounded in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards celebrate excellence in independent publishing. The program recognizes authors who self-publish or publish through small presses, hybrid publishers and university presses. With separate Fiction and Non-Fiction competitions, the awards recognize outstanding books across genres and subject areas, including overall grand prize honors. Learn more about the awards.

Sheri Hoyte

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Brenna E. Lorenz's The Corpse Problem Wins 2026 Reader Views Grand Prize Silver Award for Fiction News Provided By Reader Views November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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