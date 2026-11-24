Proof Point webinar brings together leading bakery scientists and industry experts to demystify enzyme function, application, and trends reshaping the sector

- Martin Barnett, Executive Director of the Baking Association of CanadaTORONTO, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Baking Association of Canada (BAC) will host Proof Point: Where Baking Innovators Share Their Journey, a members' webinar on enzymes in commercial and artisan baking, on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The virtual panel brings together four experts from bakery science, ingredient supply, and production to explain what enzymes do, when to change them, and how to trial them safely.Enzyme use has grown meaningfully in Canadian bakeries over the past five years. Clean-label demand, volatile ingredient costs, longer shelf-life expectations, variable wheat crops, and the move away from some legacy oxidants and emulsifiers are all driving the shift. Yet many operators use enzyme systems every day without clearly understanding how they work. BAC members asked for a practical session on the topic, and Proof Point is the response."Enzymes are already in most of the bread Canadians buy, but too many bakers treat them as a black box," said Martin Barnett, Executive Director of the Baking Association of Canada. "This panel gives operators the science and the practical steps they need to make confident decisions in their own bakeries."What attendees will learn.What enzymes do in dough and how they appear on a Canadian label.How enzymes address variable flour, freshness, and clean-label reformulation.A step-by-step approach to trialing enzymes safely in their own bakery.The trends expected to shape enzyme use in Canadian baking over the next two yearsThe panelMark Floerke (Moderator) is a bakery application scientist and pastry chef whose 50-year career began with a pastry apprenticeship in Germany. He has worked in retail, foodservice, hotel, and commercial bakeries, and in technical service, product development, and ingredient research. A longtime baking and pastry instructor, he now lives in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.Jonathan Khouzam is the Development & Innovation Manager at Lallemand Baking, where he works with commercial bakeries to improve product quality, process consistency, and production efficiency through enzyme-based solutions. Prior to joining Lallemand, Jonathan spent more than a decade in bakery R&D, technical services, and manufacturing leadership roles with one of Canada's largest baking organizations, supporting bread, rolls, wraps, and bagel production across multiple facilities. His experience spans product development, process optimization, line commissioning, and large-scale bakery operations.Peter Jacobs is a German-trained Certified Master Baker who has worked in the Canadian baking industry since 1990. Since then, he has held positions in product development, served as Technical Director, and as a Regional Sales Manager. Since 2021, he has operated The Bakers Workshop, a bakery-specific consulting company that helps bakeries protect their craft and gain margins by optimizing production flow, formulas, and productivity.Jesse Stinson is Director of R&D at Corbion, with more than 20 years of food industry experience. Her expertise spans enzyme technology, ingredient functionality, and industrial bread and bun formulation. Her team develops enzyme solutions for industrial bakers and brings them to market.Event details.What: Proof Point – an industry panel on enzyme function, application, and trends.When: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET.Where: Online (virtual).Seats are limited..Registration is free, and come ready to think and ask questions:

Patricia Ryan

Baking Association of Canada

+1 416-999-2043

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Baking Association of Canada Hosts Industry Panel on Enzymes in Canadian Baking News Provided By Baking Association of Canada November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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