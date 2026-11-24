Legacy Art "Buichi Terasawa" COBRA Cobra & Miss Madow

Front

LED Illumination

Size

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Cobra & Miss Madow. Pre-orders November 24, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Legacy Art "Buichi Terasawa" COBRA Cobra & Miss Madow, inspired by cover art from Terasawa's manga series "COBRA."The 1/4 scale statue depicts Cobra aiming his Psychogun behind Miss Madow, who is seated in front of him. Their poses and arrangement are based on the original illustration, which Terasawa created using computer graphics.Cobra's facial sculpt features realistic details, while his muscular physique is defined by sculpted contours. Different surface textures are used for his Psychogun and suit. Miss Madow's sculpt follows the curves of the original illustration, with more lustrous tones used for her lips and skin. Her dragon-inspired outfit and tattoos are also recreated in detail.The Background Stand features a high-resolution print depicting a star-filled space scene and a portrait of Gypsy Dog. The stand also features LED illumination for its visual effects.The Bonus Version also includes a Title Logo Stand featuring the "COBRA THE SPACE PIRATE" logo in a gold finish.Product Name:Legacy Art "Buichi Terasawa" COBRA Cobra & Miss Madow Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,499Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/4H: 46 cm W: 36 cm D: 36 cmH: 52 cm W: 55 cm D: 46 cm (with Background Stand)H: 6 cm W: 17 cm D: 4 cm (Title Logo Stand)Weight: Approx. 6.53 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・COBRA THE SPACE PIRATE Themed Base・Background Stand with LED Illumination・Title Logo Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:CBUICHI TERASAWA / ART TEKNIKAFor more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open November 24: Cobra & Miss Madow Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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