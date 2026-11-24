Clapp Finance / Key word(s): Product Launch

Clapp Finance Launches Crypto Card with 0% Transaction Fees and Credit Line Spendings

24.11.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRAGUE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Finance today announced the launch of its Clapp Crypto Card, offering a seamless way to use digital assets in everyday life anywhere Visa is accepted. Combined with Clapp's multi-collateral Credit Lines, the card can also function much like a credit card. Users can borrow USDT or USDC against their crypto holdings, such as BTC, ETH and more, and spend the funds without selling their digital assets. The USD-denominated card draws directly from users' USDT and USDC balances, letting them hold their crypto while making real-world purchases. Transactions convert automatically at the point of sale, so merchants receive local currency with zero manual steps for the user. The card expands Clapp's all-in-one crypto ecosystem, where users can earn through Savings and staking, access liquidity through multi-collateral Credit Lines, and exchange assets. Clapp's Crypto Card Features & Benefits

Instant virtual card creation: One-time issuance fee of $4.99 (discounted from $9.99 for a limited time). Use online immediately, or add to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Spend on credit, keep your crypto: Link the card to a Clapp Credit Line to spend borrowed stablecoins against your crypto collateral. You get a credit-card-style experience without selling your assets.

0% transaction fees: No Clapp fees on crypto-fiat conversion at checkout, no monthly charges. Standard Visa network and payment processor fees may apply.

High, adjustable spending limits: Built for everything from everyday purchases to larger expenses.

150+ countries, millions of merchants: Works anywhere Visa is accepted - online, in-store, and worldwide.

Secure & versatile: Instant freeze/unfreeze, OTP verification for online purchases, and full control from your dashboard.

Integrated wallet & exchange: Store, exchange, and spend crypto in one place. Visa Platinum perks: Familiar Visa benefits and global acceptance, now powered by crypto. Riding Broader Market Trend The launch comes as crypto-linked cards move from a niche use case into a fast-growing segment of the stablecoin economy. According to a16z, monthly spending via crypto payment cards approached $759 million in July 2026, growing about 2.5x year-over-year - up from virtually nothing when tracking began in 2023. USDC and USDT together account for the vast majority of spend. Ilya Stadnik, CEO of Clapp Finance, said: "Our goal is to make crypto practical in everyday life, not just something you hold and watch. With the Clapp Crypto Card, users can access the value of their digital assets instantly and securely, and paired with our Credit Lines, they can spend against their portfolio without having to sell it." The Clapp Crypto Card is available via the Clapp app. About Clapp Finance Clapp is an EU-based fintech founded in 2025, providing an all-in-one platform for crypto management. With its integrated wallet, exchange, multi-collateral credit lines, and Clapp Crypto Card, Clapp fuses CeFi and DeFi, serving users in most countries. Clapp's journey on X and LinkedIn. Media Contact:

Alicia Ktorides, PR & Communications Manager

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