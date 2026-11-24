ANOVATOR / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

ANOVATOR Showcases Advanced Health Assessment Solutions at MEDICA 2026, Drawing Strong International Interest

24.11.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANOVATOR successfully concluded its participation in MEDICA 2026, one of the world's leading medical trade fairs, held November 16–19 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The event brought together over 4,800 exhibitors from more than 70 countries, providing a global platform for medical innovation and industry collaboration. At Hall 4, Booth F30, ANOVATOR showcased its medical-focused M Series and the European debut of its latest P5, attracting significant interest from healthcare professionals, rehabilitation specialists, distributors, and international industry partners. M Series: Versatile Solutions for Healthcare Applications ANOVATOR's M Series demonstrated the brand's expertise in intelligent body composition analysis and integrated health assessment, offering solutions tailored to diverse healthcare environments. M5 – Advanced Clinical Assessment: Features multi-frequency, eight-electrode segmental BIA technology, providing body composition, phase angle, and body water distribution data to support nutritional assessment, rehabilitation, and chronic disease management. M3 – Integrated Health Assessment: Combines body composition analysis with posture, vital signs, and physical performance assessments for rehabilitation facilities and health management centers. M1 – Efficient Health Screening: Delivers streamlined body composition assessments and intuitive reports for primary healthcare, nutritional screening, and routine health monitoring. P5 European Debut: Beyond Body Composition A major highlight was the European debut of ANOVATOR P5, introducing three innovative assessment capabilities: Upper-Body Explosive Power, Lower-Body Explosive Power, and Grip Strength. Integrating advanced body composition analysis, AI-powered motion capture, and muscle strength assessment into one system, the P5 delivers comprehensive physical evaluations in approximately six minutes. Its integrated approach attracted strong attention from rehabilitation, fitness, and wellness professionals seeking more efficient, multidimensional assessment solutions. Strengthening Global Connections Throughout the four-day exhibition, ANOVATOR's booth welcomed a steady stream of international visitors. Live demonstrations, hands-on product experiences, and in-depth discussions highlighted strong market interest in intelligent, integrated health assessment technologies. With solutions reaching over 50 countries and regions worldwide, ANOVATOR continues to strengthen its international presence and commitment to advancing data-driven healthcare innovation. ANOVATOR | More Data. More AI. Website:



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