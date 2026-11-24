Hisense / Key word(s): Sales Result

Hisense Advances Large-Screen TV Leadership in Q3 2026

24.11.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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QINGDAO, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to strengthen its position in the global TV market, with new industry data and consumer recognition highlighting its leadership in large-screen innovation and picture quality.



According to Omdia, Hisense led global 100-inch-and-above TV shipments, with a cumulative market share of more than 50% over the first three quarters of 2026. This milestone builds on its leadership in the ultra-large-screen segment and complements its No. 1 position in global Laser TV shipments in 2025, with more than 70% market share – meaning over two out of every three Laser TVs shipped worldwide were Hisense. Beyond market performance, Hisense's commitment to delivering outstanding home entertainment experiences has also earned recognition from consumers. In the 2026 Expert Reviews TV Brand Awards, Hisense received three awards: Best Overall, Most Recommended and Best for Sound Quality. It was also Highly Commended for Picture Quality, Value for Money and Smart Features, reflecting positive consumer experiences across TV ownership. These achievements reflect Hisense's display innovation across its TV portfolio. RGB MiniLED technology in the UR9S and UR8S delivers precise RGB light control for vivid colours and images. The flagship 116UXS further advances colour performance with Pantone Validated RGB MiniLED and Pantone Color certifications. Across its lineup, Hisense continues to advance MiniLED technologies, while Laser TV offers another approach to immersive large-screen entertainment. TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification across its 2026 RGB MiniLED lineup and selected laser products further demonstrates its commitment to picture quality and viewing comfort. Together, independent market data, consumer research and product innovation highlight Hisense's global TV leadership. More than setting benchmarks in the industry, Hisense remains focused on turning display innovation into meaningful viewing experiences, helping more people enjoy a brighter life at home. About Hisense Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q3). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2028, Hisense continues its legacy of global sports partnerships, bringing people closer to the moments that unite fans around the world.



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