Lindis Blood Care GmbH / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Market Launch

Lindis Blood Care Receives CE Certification and Launches CATUVAB® in Europe – Closing a Gap in Cancer Surgery Blood Management

24.11.2026 / 10:44 CET/CEST

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Lindis Blood Care Receives CE Certification and Launches CATUVAB ® in Europe – Closing a Gap in Cancer Surgery Blood Management

CE certification starts the immediate European launch of CATUVAB®, starting in Germany and Austria. Further distribution agreements for 14 countries already signed

The medical device enables safe re-transfusion of patient's own blood in cancer surgery CATUVAB® is the first application of the proprietary Antibody-Based Cell Removal Technology platform, with further transfusion medicine applications in development Hennigsdorf, Germany – 24 November 2026. Lindis Blood Care, a MedTech company committed to setting new standards in transfusion safety with its Antibody-Based Cell Removal Technology (ABCR-T), today announced that its flagship product CATUVAB® has received CE certification under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). This regulatory milestone enables the immediate European market launch of the company's medical device for tumor cell removal from blood collected during cancer surgery. Lindis Blood Care is now launching CATUVAB®in Germany and Austria, and will expand into other European markets over the coming months, supported by distribution agreements covering 14 countries. Production and supply capabilities are already in place to support product rollout. “CE certification marks the beginning of the next phase for CATUVAB®and Lindis Blood Care,” said Dr. Franzpeter Bracht, Founder and Managing Director of Lindis Blood Care.“With our European commercial infrastructure established, our focus is now on driving market adoption and scale-up. We are also advancing our expansion plans in additional international markets, including ongoing licensing discussions in China and regulatory activities in the United States, as we work to broaden access to CATUVAB® and expand its role in blood management for cancer surgery. As we move forward, we are also exploring potential partnerships that could support CATUVAB®'s commercial growth.”

Closing the Gap in Patient Blood Management Dr. Horst Lindhofer, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Lindis Blood Care, explained:“CATUVAB® is the first CE-certified product specifically designed to aggregate tumor cells, including cancer stem cells, in blood salvaged during cancer surgery. The aggregates are then removed during the salvage process, allowing CATUVAB®to address a longstanding gap in patient blood management. Its safety and efficacy has been validated in several clinical and pre-clinical trials, including the multicenter REMOVE study - one of the largest studies in this field.” “The best blood for the patient – especially for tumor patients – is the patient's own blood,” emphasized Professor Kai Zacharowski, MD, PhD, ML, FRCA, FESAIC, Director of the Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy at University Hospital Frankfurt and member of Lindis Blood Care's Scientific Advisory Board.“CATUVAB® helps overcome a longstanding barrier to cancer patients receiving their own blood during surgery by enabling the targeted removal of tumor cells from intraoperatively collected blood. This can reduce the need for donor blood and at the same time reduce the risk of transfusion-related side effects, such as allergic reactions or transfusion-associated immunomodulation. CATUVAB® is thus addressing a critical unmet need and opening up new possibilities for patient blood management in oncological surgery, while enabling seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.” “Lindis Blood Care has reached an important value inflection point,” noted Thomas Krause, Managing Director of Brandenburg Kapital.“The company has transformed a pioneering scientific concept into a clinically validated and CE-certified product, with commercial channels already established. CATUVAB® is now ready to enter the market, creating a strong foundation for the company's next phase of growth and international expansion.” Beyond the European launch, Lindis Blood Care continues to advance its regulatory pathway in the United States, with the FDA process underway.

Unlocking the Platform Potential CATUVAB® is the first application of Lindis Blood Care's proprietary ABCR-T platform. The company is developing further applications of the technology, including the removal of unwanted immune cells and tumor cells, if present, from donor blood for immunosuppressed patients. Additional applications are under evaluation. “CATUVAB® demonstrates what our ABCR-T platform can do,” added Dr. Horst Lindhofer.“We are actively exploring the application of the same technology beyond cancer surgery, including in transfusion medicine and other areas where targeted cell removal could address significant unmet needs. With our first product entering the market, we are only just beginning to unlock the broader potential of the platform.” ### About CATUVAB ® in cancer surgery CATUVAB® is the first medical device developed to enable safe intraoperative blood salvage (IBS) in cancer surgery, allowing patients to receive their own blood. While in many operations the blood lost during the procedure can be collected, processed and returned to the patient, IBS has so far only been used to a quite limited extent in tumor surgery. The reason for this is the risk of reintroducing tumor cells back into the patient's body with the collected blood. Each year, up to 1,000,000 cancer surgeries worldwide require donor blood transfusions, which increase the risk of immunosuppression and tumor recurrence. IBS can reduce reliance on donor blood by reusing the patient's own blood. CATUVAB® enables the removal of tumor and cancer stem cells by a purely physical mode of action, using a trifunctional antibody to crosslink EpCAM-positive tumor cells with immune cells into cell aggregates. These cell aggregates are then removed by established centrifugation and filtration steps. CATUVAB® demonstrated strong efficacy and safety in the pivotal REMOVE trial. It is expected to offer a cost-effective alternative to allogeneic transfusions by lowering both direct blood procurement costs and the downstream expenses associated with managing possible severe side effects from donor blood. As an add-on to existing IBS devices, CATUVAB® is designed to ensure high compatibility and seamless integration into established clinical workflows, supporting modern patient blood management. Watch the video for further insights into CATUVAB® and the study results:

About Lindis Blood Care Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Hennigsdorf, Germany, Lindis Blood Care GmbH is a MedTech company committed to setting new standards in transfusion safety and blood management with its proprietary Antibody-Based Cell Removal Technology (ABCR-T). The company's lead product, CATUVAB®, is the first commercial application of the ABCR-T platform and is a CE-certified medical device for the removal of tumor cells from salvaged blood, enabling safe autologous reinfusion in cancer surgery. The regulatory process for CATUVAB® is also underway in the United States. Leveraging its ABCR-T platform, Lindis Blood Care is developing further high-value indications. Applying the same proven technology, the company is unlocking a pipeline of opportunities (e.g., making donor blood safer for immunosuppressed patients) to address critical gaps in transfusion safety across diverse, high-growth markets. Lindis Blood Care's success has been supported by seed-stage financing through Bracht Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH (BBG), followed by investments from High-Tech Gründerfonds and Brandenburg Kapital, the venture capital arm of the investment bank of the State of Brandenburg, as well as several private investors.

About Brandenburg Kapital/ILB Brandenburg Kapital GmbH is a subsidiary of the Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB). As the venture capital arm of ILB, it has been supporting companies in Brandenburg since 1993 by acquiring equity and quasi-equity investments. As a public venture capital company, experienced lead investor and active partner, Brandenburg Kapital ensures a strong equity base for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises in the State of Brandenburg on the basis of a stable group environment. Currently, around €140 million in equity financing is available through the Equity Fund and the Future Tech Fund Brandenburg. The fund, established by Brandenburg Kapital on behalf of the Brandenburg Ministry for Economic Affairs, is currently financed through resources from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the Just Transition Fund (JTF), and ILB's own capital. With a total of twelve funds, financed by the state, the EU, KfW and ILB's own funds amounting to around 370 million euros, around 310 Brandenburg-based companies have been supported with venture capital and/or mezzanine financing over the last 34 years. Further information can be found at:

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CONTACT

Lindis Blood Care GmbH

Dr. Franzpeter Bracht

Managing Director

E-Mail: ... FOR MEDIA REQUESTS

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-22

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