MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to Odisha.

President Murmu was welcomed by Odisha Governor Brajmohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and other dignitaries upon her arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport.

She later went to Lok Bhavan from the airport in a security-laden carcade, with police personnel deployed along the route to ensure maximum security during her movement.

As per her itinerary, the President will leave for Kataka later in the evening to attend the 'Bali Yatra Utsav-2026' as the chief guest.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive at the Silver City Boat Club, from where she, accompanied by other dignitaries, will board a specially arranged boat to reach the festival venue across the Mahanadi River. The boat journey will take the President to the main venue of the historic Bali Yatra festival, which is organised every year on the banks of the Mahanadi, to commemorate Odisha's glorious maritime heritage.

As per reports, as many as 70 platoons of the police force, 400 police officers and 600 Home Guards will be deployed for security during the Bali Yatra. A total of 38 watchtowers have been erected, while around 1,400 CCTV cameras will keep a close watch on the entire festival area.

The annual Bali Yatra festival commemorates the historic maritime trade links of ancient Kalinga with Southeast Asian countries, particularly Indonesia, Bali, Thailand and other regions, when Odia seafarers embarked on voyages across the seas for trade and cultural exchanges.

The President will return to Bhubaneswar for an overnight stay at the Lok Bhavan after attending the event in Kataka.

The next day morning, the President will attend the National Homoeopathic Scientific Conference as the chief guest at Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar. She is scheduled to return to New Delhi in the afternoon on November 25.

The Commissionerate police have made extensive security arrangements in Bhubaneswar and Kataka in view of the President's visit and scheduled events.