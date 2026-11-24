MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the NDA and said that this "natural alliance" will ensure Punjab gets "pro-people governance" that drives development in the state.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, confirming that the two parties would contest the next Assembly elections together.

Taking to X, PM Modi welcomed the alliance and called it a move to put "Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first".

"I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress," he said.

"Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," the Prime Minister added.

The reunion brings together two former allies who parted ways in September 2020 over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The announcement is expected to strengthen the efforts to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the opposition Congress in the upcoming state elections.

The alliance for the 117-member Assembly marks the return of a partnership that dominated Punjab politics for years. The two parties governed the state together from 2007 to 2017, but their relationship collapsed in 2020 when the SAD withdrew from the NDA in protest against the three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

Congress leaders have criticised the proposed reunion, describing it as political opportunism and questioning whether the two parties have genuinely resolved the issues that led to their split in 2020.