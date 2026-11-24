MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Indian equity markets have witnessed a powerful rally this month as investors' wealth expanded by more than Rs 34.6 lakh crore on record foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices, robust corporate earnings and a rotation of global capital away from technology and AI-linked stocks.

The rally lifted the combined market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies to Rs 5,08,98,444.87 crore on November 23, up from Rs 4,74,37,038.61 crore on October 30, according to the BSE data.

Meanwhile, the Sensex has gained 7,976.46 points or almost 11 per cent so far in November which is one of the strongest monthly performances in recent years.

Analysts attributed much of the momentum to a dramatic turnaround in foreign investor sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 1.27 lakh crore into the domestic markets during November, the highest monthly inflow on record.

The inflows represent a sharp reversal from September and October, when foreign investors had pulled out Rs 35,861 crore and Rs 34,843 crore, respectively.

The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected earnings growth have combined to boost market sentiment, strongly supported by fundamentals, they added.

Experts further noted that this month, so far, India has been the best-performing large market in the world.

Moreover, India has benefited from a global reassessment of technology and AI-related investments that triggered a selloff in several overseas markets, while domestic equities received support from strong earnings growth and improving macroeconomic indicators.

Additionally, lower crude oil prices have further aided sentiment. Brent crude was trading near $88.90 per barrel, easing concerns over inflation and corporate profitability.

The latest rally marks a strong recovery from the one-year low of 71,292.88 touched by the Sensex on October 1.

Despite the sharp rise, the benchmark remains around 3,700 points below its all-time peak. Notably, markets witnessed profit-booking on Monday, with benchmark indices falling nearly 2 per cent.

Apart from that, global brokerage Morgan Stanley has predicted that Sensex may hit 95,000 by end of 2027 in its base-case scenario amid strong economic growth, resilient corporate earnings and a stable policy environment.